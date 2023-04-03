Tornado warning issued in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

Follow the 25 News Weather Team for the newest on serious hurricane doable this Sunday in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

WATCH LIVE: Our meteorologists are monitoring serious climate throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.

Chief Meteorologists Matt Hines, Josh Johns and Caleb Chevalier will likely be offering updates all over the match.

Here’s the newest

A twister warning is now in impact for the following spaces till 7:45 p.m. Sunday, April 2:

Northeastern Leon County

East Central Bosque County

Southwestern Hill County

At 7:15 p.m. a serious thunderstorm able to generating a twister was once positioned close to Clifton, transferring southeast at 30 mph, in line with radar-indicated rotation.

Half-dollar-sized hail was once additionally reported.

At 5:53 p.m. a twister was once showed 9 miles east, southeast of Thorton on Farm-to-market-road 1246.

The twister was once reported to were transferring northeast at 30 miles in step with hour.

Additionally, a twister warning is now in impact for the following spaces till 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2:

Southeastern Freestone County

Northern Leon County

A twister warning is now in impact for the following spaces till 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2:

Southwestern Freestone County

West Central Leon County

East Central Limestone Counties

A message from Matt Hines:

