Tornado that tore through Florida had maximum winds of 130 mph

A twister has hit Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Saturday afternoon, and was once categorised as an EF2 with maximum height winds of 130 mph by means of the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down round 5:10 p.m. simply south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and adopted a trail northeastwards, inflicting substantial harm to the Sandalwood Estates and Sanctuary Cove communities. It toppled timber, flipped automobiles, and peeled off a piece of the roof of an condo construction. The twister additionally picked up boats from the water and piled automobiles on best of every different. Cast Stone International, an outside lawn statuary, was once closely broken as smartly.

- Advertisement -

An American Red Cross spokesperson knowledgeable Scripps News West Palm that they have got gained 5 requires lend a hand in regards to the twister. The group has a crew at the flooring assembly with folks whose properties suffered harm and would possibly need help. Individuals with harm to their properties would possibly touch the Red Cross. Donations may also be made on their web site.

No main accidents have been in an instant reported. Officials stated they’ll have extra information concerning the extent of the wear and tear on Monday.

This explicit twister is the second one to strike Palm Beach County in two consecutive days. An EF0 twister led to harm close to Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach on Friday night time.

- Advertisement -

This tale was once at the beginning printed by means of Allen Cone on wptv.com.

Originally printed April 30, 2023 at 3:54 PM

SEE MORE: 3 killed in Oklahoma after tornadoes sweep Central US