Tornado barrels through northern Palm Beach County, flips vehicles – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A twister brought about harm within the northern a part of Palm Beach County, Florida. According to an replace posted on Twitter by means of the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado came about within the neighborhood of Palm Beach Gardens on Saturday afternoon. The NWS had prior to now issued a twister caution for North Palm Beach and Juno Beach. Videos posted to social media confirmed the darkish funnel touring as regards to U.S. 1 and PGA Boulevard. In one video, a automotive was once noticed on best of some other in a carpark, as citizens assessed the wear to their vehicles. NWS officers are surveying the wear alongside the trail of the twister and can unlock additional information when to be had.

