Tori Bowie, World Champion Sprinter, Is Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, a sprinter who received 3 medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the following yr received the sector championship within the 100-meter sprint with a surprising comeback, has died. She was once 32.
Her demise was once showed in a remark on Wednesday via U.S.A. Track and Field, which equipped no different main points.
The Orange County, Fla., sheriff’s place of business stated in a remark that its body of workers went to a space in Winter Garden, Fla., on Tuesday to test on a lady in her 30s who had now not been observed or heard from in numerous days. They entered the house and located the frame of a lady, whom they tentatively recognized as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie. The remark stated “there were no signs of foul play.”
At the 2016 Olympics, Bowie received a gold medal within the 4×100 relay, anchoring a group with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner that completed the race with a time of 41.01. She received the silver medal within the 100-meter sprint and bronze within the 200-meter.
The U.S. relay group complex to the Olympics ultimate most effective after profitable an attraction of a ruling that may have disqualified them for shedding a baton in a qualifying race. The American runners had been allowed a rerun after Olympic officers determined {that a} Brazilian runner had interfered with Felix as she was once about handy off the baton to Gardner.
To make it to the finals, the U.S. group needed to run by myself at the monitor in a time trial and accomplish that quicker than the slowest qualifier for the finals. They did, recording the quickest time that day, and went directly to win the gold with Bowie as anchor.
Bowie’s global championship identify got here the following yr in London, in a dramatic 100-meter race. Marie-Josée Ta Lou of Ivory Coast had sprung into the lead and appeared neatly forward of the remainder of the pack. But Bowie sped up, caught up to Ta Lou and leaned through the finish line forward of her earlier than tumbling to the bottom.
“I think it was more of a lean, and, you know, I just lost control of it,” Bowie instructed an interviewer from the BBC after her win, including that the autumn got here from “just wanting to win so bad.”
She received yet another gold at that global championship, within the 4×100 relay.
Her sister, Tamarra Bowie, who additionally ran monitor, instructed Vogue mag in 2018, “Tori has a second gear that nobody else has.”
Frentorish Bowie was once born on Aug. 27, 1990. Her grandmother raised her in Sand Hill, Miss., a small the city outdoor Jackson. She graduated in 2008 from Pisgah High School in Brandon, additionally within the Jackson space, the place she performed basketball, ran monitor and competed within the lengthy bounce.
Bowie went to the (*32*) of Southern Mississippi, the place she was the nationwide champion within the lengthy bounce in 2011. She graduated in 2012 with some extent in interdisciplinary research.
She positioned fourth within the lengthy bounce at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in 2019. She additionally labored as a type.
Her survivors come with her sister.
Kirsten Noyes contributed analysis.