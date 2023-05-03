Tori Bowie, World Champion Sprinter, Is Dead at 32

Tori Bowie, a sprinter who received 3 medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and the following yr received the sector championship within the 100-meter sprint with a surprising comeback, has died. She was once 32.

Her demise was once showed in a remark on Wednesday via U.S.A. Track and Field, which equipped no different main points.

The Orange County, Fla., sheriff’s place of business stated in a remark that its body of workers went to a space in Winter Garden, Fla., on Tuesday to test on a lady in her 30s who had now not been observed or heard from in numerous days. They entered the house and located the frame of a lady, whom they tentatively recognized as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie. The remark stated “there were no signs of foul play.”

At the 2016 Olympics, Bowie received a gold medal within the 4×100 relay, anchoring a group with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner that completed the race with a time of 41.01. She received the silver medal within the 100-meter sprint and bronze within the 200-meter.