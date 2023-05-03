Tori Bowie: US track and field athlete dies aged 32

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

American sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has died on the age of 32.

‘We’re devastated to percentage the very unhappy news that Tori Bowie has kicked the bucket,’ Icon Management Inc. mentioned in a observation Wednesday morning.

‘We’ve misplaced a consumer, expensive good friend, daughter and sister.

- Advertisement -

‘Tori used to be a champion…a beacon of sunshine that shined so shiny! We’re really heartbroken and our prayers are with the circle of relatives and buddies.’

The observation didn’t disclose or unlock what result in Bowie’s premature loss of life.

American sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has died on the age of 32

US file holder and three-time international champion Noah Lyles led the tributes to Bowie

Bowie ran the anchor leg of Team USA’s victorious effort within the 2016 Olympics 4x100m relay

Alongside English Gardner, Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta, Bowie helped the US stay the gold that they had received in London in 2012. Bowie outran Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win all of it.

Bowie used to be additionally a hit the following yr at the international degree, successful the 100m in London

US file holder and three-time international champion Noah Lyles led the tributes to Bowie.

He answered to her control company’s observation on Twitter, announcing: ‘I will’t imagine this.

‘I had simply heard phrase of her going to be along with her sister again house and now this. This breaks my middle to listen to and I can stay the circle of relatives in my prayers.’

Bowie received gold on the Rio Olympics in 2016 within the 4x100meter relay after claiming silver within the 100m and bronze within the 200m.

A yr later on the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London, she used to be victorious within the 100m and the 4x100m relay.