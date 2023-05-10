Top 2023 NFL players by jersey number: From Roquan Smith to Aaron Donald, a 0-99 ranking of the best talent





In the NFL, it is the participant that makes the jersey, however that isn’t to say that uniforms and jersey numbers do not cling a particular position in lots of players’ hearts. In contemporary years, the league has allowed talent positions to put on unmarried digits, and beginning in 2023, the No. 0 can also be added to the rotation, giving players much more choices for his or her cloth wardrobe. Certain jersey numbers have turn into synonymous with the NFL’s best abilities, corresponding to Patrick Mahomes’ crimson No. 15 and Aaron Donald’s blue No. 99.

With this in thoughts, a checklist has been compiled to establish the best participant to put on every quantity, 0-99, for the 2023 season, bearing in mind participant age as of September 1, 2023. Here are the best players for every quantity:

0 — Roquan Smith, LB for the Ravens | Age: 26

1 — Jalen Hurts, QB for the Eagles | Age: 25

2 — Patrick Surtain II, CB for the Broncos | Age: 23

3 — Russell Wilson, QB for the Broncos | Age: 34

4 — Dak Prescott, QB for the Cowboys | Age: 30

5 — Jalen Ramsey, CB for the Dolphins | Age: 28

6 — DeVonta Smith, WR for the Eagles | Age: 24

7 — Trevon Diggs, CB for the Cowboys | Age: 24

8 — Sam Darnold, QB for the Jets | Age: 39

9 — Joe Burrow, QB for the Bengals | Age: 26

10 — Justin Herbert, QB for the Chargers | Age: 25

11 — Micah Parsons, DE for the Cowboys | Age: 24

12 — Darren Waller, TE for the Giants | Age: 30

13 — Mike Evans, WR for the Buccaneers | Age: 30

14 — Stefon Diggs, WR for the Bills | Age: 29

15 — Patrick Mahomes, QB for the Chiefs | Age: 27

16 — Trevor Lawrence, QB for the Jaguars | Age: 23

17 — Josh Allen, QB for the Bills | Age: 27

18 — Justin Jefferson, WR for the Vikings | Age: 24

19 — Deebo Samuel, WR for the 49ers | Age: 27

20 — Tony Pollard, RB for the Cowboys | Age: 26

21 — Jordan Poyer, S for the Bills | Age: 32

22 — Derrick Henry, RB for the Titans | Age: 29

23 — Christian McCaffrey, RB for the 49ers | Age: 27

24 — Nick Chubb, RB for the Browns | Age: 27

25 — Xavien Howard, CB for the Dolphins | Age: 30

26 — Saquon Barkley, RB for the Giants | Age: 26

27 — Tre Brown, CB for the Seahawks | Age: 24

28 — Jonathan Taylor, RB for the Colts | Age: 24

29 — Talanoa Hufanga, S for the 49ers | Age: 23

30 — Austin Ekeler, RB for the Chargers | Age: 28

31 — Justin Simmons, S for the Broncos | Age: 29

32 — Willie Gay Jr., LB for the Chiefs | Age: 23

33 — Aaron Jones, RB for the Packers | Age: 28

34 — Alex Anzalone, LB for the Lions | Age: 28

35 — Carlton Davis, CB for the Buccaneers | Age: 26

36 — Aaron Robinson, CB for the Giants | Age: 22

37 — Amani Hooker, S for the Titans | Age: 25

38 — Bryce Callahan, CB for the Broncos | Age: 30

39 — Jaquiski Tartt, S for the 49ers | Age: 30

40 — Nick Bolton, LB for the Chiefs | Age: 23

41 — Tracy Walker, S for the Lions | Age: 27

42 — Juan Thornhill, S for the Chiefs | Age: 26

43 — T.J. Watt, LB for the Steelers | Age: 28

44 — J.J. Taylor, RB for the Patriots | Age: 24

45 — John Ross, WR for the Giants | Age: 29

46 — Erin Sorensen, LB for the Panthers | Age: 23

47 — Jordan Fuller, S for the Rams | Age: 25

48 — Bobby Okereke, LB for the Colts | Age: 26

49 — Antone Exum Jr., S for the 49ers | Age: 32

50 — Jayon Brown, LB for the Titans | Age: 28

51 — Kamren Curl, S for the Redskins | Age: 24

52 — Khalil Mack, LB for the Bears | Age: 32

53 — Benardrick McKinney, LB for the Browns | Age: 30

54 — Shaq Thompson, LB for the Panthers | Age: 29

55 — Chandler Jones, DE for the Cardinals | Age: 33

56 — Joey Bosa, DE for the Chargers | Age: 28

57 — Rashaan Evans, LB for the Titans | Age: 27

58 — Von Miller, LB for the Broncos | Age: 33

59 — Luke Kuechly, LB for the Panthers | Age: 31

60 — DaQuan Jones, DE for the Jaguars | Age: 30

61 — Trey Hopkins, C for the Bengals | Age: 29

62 — Mack Wilson, LB for the Browns | Age: 26

63 — Brandon Scherff, G for the Redskins | Age: 30

64 — Ereck Flowers, G for the Dolphins | Age: 28

65 — Creed Humphrey, C for the Chiefs | Age: 23

66 — Quenton Nelson, G for the Colts | Age: 26

67 — Weston Richburg, C for the 49ers | Age: 31

68 — D.J. Fluker, T for the Ravens | Age: 31

69 — David Bakhtiari, T for the Packers | Age: 30

70 — Zack Martin, G for the Cowboys | Age: 32

71 — Ryan Ramczyk, T for the Saints | Age: 29

72 — Terron Armstead, T for the Saints | Age: 31

73 — Joe Thuney, G for the Chiefs | Age: 29

74 — Ali Marpet, G for the Buccaneers | Age: 29

75 — Mekhi Becton, T for the Jets | Age: 23

76 — Trent Brown, T for the Patriots | Age: 31

77 — Laremy Tunsil, T for the Texans | Age: 28

78 — Tyron Smith, T for the Cowboys | Age: 31

79 — Jedrick Wills Jr., T for the Browns | Age: 23

80 — Michael Thomas, WR for the Saints | Age: 29

81 — Tim Patrick, WR for the Broncos | Age: 29

82 — Tyler Lockett, WR for the Seahawks | Age: 30

83 — Cole Beasley, WR for the Bills | Age: 34

84 — Antonio Brown, WR for the Buccaneers | Age: 35

85 — George Kittle, TE for the 49ers | Age: 29

86 — Hunter Henry, TE for the Chargers | Age: 28

87 — Travis Kelce, TE for the Chiefs | Age: 33

88 — Tyreek Hill, WR for the Chiefs | Age: 29

89 — Mike Gesicki,



