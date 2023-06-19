Top 100 NFL Players of 2023: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 as QBs go 1-2-3; Nick Bosa top defensive player





Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is again as the most productive player in my score of the NFL's top 100, and if he assists in keeping up at his present tempo he'll be within the dialog for No. 1 all time. Mahomes led his Chiefs to his 2d Super Bowl identify ultimate February, beating the Philadelphia Eagles and successful each the regular-season and Super Bowl MVPs within the procedure. The guy is on a roll. In the previous 4 seasons, he has two Super Bowl victories and one loss within the Super Bowl. He additionally has two regular-season MVPs up to now 5 seasons. Oh, and he is most effective 27. That must scare the heck out of the remaining of the NFL. He is not even in his high but. Tom Brady, he is coming for you. But Mahomes is not on my own relating to quarterbacks on the top of my player ratings. In truth, it is 1-2-3 for the quarterbacks. It’s Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills within the No. 2 spot and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 3. These guys are razor-thin shut in my e-book. Those 3 quarterbacks are the present elites of the location as we head into the 2023 season. Los Angeles Rams defensive take on Aaron Donald used to be my No. 1 player ultimate yr, however he slipped right down to the 9th spot this yr partly as a result of he used to be harm ultimate season and his manufacturing waned. But it would not be a surprise to look him again nearer to the top subsequent season. Putting in combination the record is an actual problem. There are such a lot of proficient gamers, and after the celebs on the top it is difficult to split the gamers who land from 20-45 or so. So prior to you get labored up about my record, which you are going to, attempt to put one of your individual in combination. It is not simple. The center magnificence is hard to divide. As for guys who simply neglected, some did so as a result of of harm and a few did so as a result of they could be on the upward thrust or at the decline. Some of the just-missed gamers have been within the top 100 at one level, however in the end they fell out. The top is simple. It’s 1-2-3 quarterbacks with Mahomes once more having a look down on the relaxation of the NFL. HONORABLE MENTION: Aiden Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions; Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys; Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota Vikings; Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks; Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers; A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons; Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins; Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers; Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings; Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers; Terron Armstead, T, Miami Dolphins; Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals; Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, New York Giants; Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys; Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills; Charles Cross, T, Seattle Seahawks; Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens; Antoine Winfield, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks; Michael Onwenu, G, New England Patriots; Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints; Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars; Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills; Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams; Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys; L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs; Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers; Javon Hargrave, DT, San Francisco 49ers; Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Dre’Mont Jones, DT, Seattle Seahawks; Leonard Williams, DT, New York Giants; Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals; Jevon Holland, S, Miami Dolphins; Rashan Gary, Edge, Green Bay Packers; Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; DaRon Payne, DT, Washington Commanders; Denzel Ward, CB, Cleveland Browns; Cam Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints; Demario Davis, LB New Orleans Saints; Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders; Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos; Elgton Jenkins, G, Green Bay Packers; Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers; Jessie Bates III, S, Atlanta Falcons; Tyson Campbell, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens; James Bradberry, CB, Philadelphia Eagles 