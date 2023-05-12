Tom Brady to be honored by Patriots at home opener for 2023 season vs. Eagles: ’12 is coming home’

Tom Brady is returning to Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots’ sideline. Although Brady has retired, he is being honored by the crew he helped lead to many victories throughout his two-decade-long profession with them.

On Thursday, prior to the revealing of the NFL agenda, Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft introduced that “the GOAT,” or biggest of all time, used to be returning to the place his mythical profession started. Brady visited Foxborough after leaving the Patriots, however he used to be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform then. On this instance, his arrival will focal point completely on celebrating his achievements with the Patriots.

“The NFL is over a century old, and for 20 percent of those years, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough,” Kraft mentioned. “I’m delighted to say… that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.”

Kraft additionally hinted at long term occasions honoring Brady, declaring that the outlet sport birthday celebration would be the “beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots.”

The Patriots posted “12 is coming home” on social media, at the side of footage of TB12. They’re calling the outlet sport the “Thank You Tom Game.”

In the outlet sport, the Patriots will host the protecting NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, a crew Brady has met two times within the Super Bowl. Brady led the Patriots to a 24-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXIX and misplaced to the Eagles 41-33 in Super Bowl LII in a quarterback showdown.

Brady gained six Super Bowls with the Patriots, 4 of which he used to be named MVP. During his time with the Patriots, he additionally earned 3 NFL MVP titles, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, used to be decided on to 14 Pro Bowls, used to be a four-time NFL passing touchdowns chief, three-time NFL passing yards chief, 17-time AFC East divisional winner, and 10-time AFC Champion. After leaving the Patriots, he went on to win some other Super Bowl and upload to his spectacular document throughout his 3 years with the Buccaneers.

At 45, Brady has grow to be an icon and arguably the best participant in soccer historical past. Fans within the stands, over 60,000 of them, will be extremely joyful to welcome him home and have fun his successes throughout the ones outstanding two decades. During that point and past, dressed in a No. 12 jersey used to be a well-liked selection for citizens of New England.