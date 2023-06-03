Tom Brady finally reveals whether Bill Belichick congratulated him after Super Bowl win in Tampa Bay

For the previous two years, the NFL group has been speculating whether or no longer Bill Belichick congratulated Tom Brady for his Super Bowl LV victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Belichick’s reaction to this inquiry was once normally imprecise and he said that he most popular to stay the ones conversations personal.

This query arose as a result of many believed that there was once nonetheless rigidity between the 2 because of how Brady left the New England Patriots after two a success many years, best to instantly win every other championship name in his first season with Tampa Bay. Finally, all through an interview with ESPN, Brady showed that Belichick was once one of the most first other people to textual content him after Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win.

- Advertisement -

Brady additionally discussed that he and Belichick have a mutual recognize for every different. While there would possibly had been disagreements in the previous, the 2 have made amends since then. In reality, they even met for almost part an hour after the Buccaneers beat the Patriots in 2021.

However, Brady did admit that he didn’t all the time consider Belichick all through their time in combination in New England. Nevertheless, he nonetheless perspectives their courting as certain and all the time will. Most particularly, Brady might be returning to Foxborough this 12 months, and it’s been reported that the Patriots might be honoring him all through their 2023 season opener. This signifies that Belichick and Brady will proportion a box in combination once more, in all probability for the ultimate time.