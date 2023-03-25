Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Las Vegas Aces

Brady introduced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 at age 45.

LAS VEGAS — Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has obtained an possession stake within the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

He attended an Aces sport on May 31 and later despatched Las Vegas megastar Kelsey Plum a jersey and different presents.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady mentioned in a remark Thursday. “My love for girls’s sports activities started at a tender age after I would tag alongside to all my older sisters’ video games — they had been by means of a ways the most efficient athletes in our area! We celebrated their accomplishments in combination as a circle of relatives, and so they stay a perfect inspiration to me.

“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”

Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1 at age 45. He received six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Buccaneers and owns a couple of passing data over a 23-year profession.

“Tom Brady is a win no longer just for the Aces, and the WNBA, however for girls’s skilled sports activities as an entire,” Aces owner Mark Davis mentioned in a remark.