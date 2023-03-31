Toddler missing after mother’s body discovered in St. Pete apartment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police are searching for a two-year-old boy who’s missing after his mother’s body used to be discovered on the Lincoln Shores Apartments.

St. Petersburg Police stated the body of Pashun Jeffery, 20, used to be discovered round 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“I can tell you it’s a very violent homicide scene within the apartment, but we cannot find the 2-year-old so right now that is our main concern,” stated Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

The infant, Taylen Mosley, used to be no longer discovered on the apartment, and police stated the kid might be in threat.

- Advertisement -

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for Taylen.

St. Pete Police stated Jeffery’s circle of relatives was involved when they didn’t pay attention from her on Thursday. Her circle of relatives advised police they closing noticed her and her kid alive round 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They contacted maintenance and management here at the apartment complex to go and check on her so when they went to her apartment, they did go inside and they found her body and she had been killed,” stated Yolanda Fernandez with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

- Advertisement -

The St. Pete Police Department stated neighbors advised police they heard a commotion round 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night time. Officers searched the mother’s automobile which used to be situated in the automobile parking space of the advanced.

Officers used a drone to look our bodies of water across the advanced. Detectives extensively utilized drones and canines to seek for any signal of the missing infant.

Taylen is a 30-pound, 2-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He used to be closing observed in the 11600 block of 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Police requested someone with information concerning the whereabouts of the kid to name 911 or St. Petersburg Police.