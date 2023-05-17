Titans’ Treylon Burks feels ‘faster’ entering second NFL season ‘because I can breathe’

Treylon Burks, the 2022 first-round pick out for the Tennessee Titans, had a troublesome begin to his NFL profession because of conditioning/bronchial asthma problems. However, he feels extra ready this 12 months and believes he’s quicker as a result of he can now breathe correctly. Burks published that he modified his nutrition all through his rookie season however made total adjustments to his way to the sport. Additionally, he’s now extra pleased with the brand new formations and ideas.

Although Burks handled accidents all through his first 12 months, which restricted him to simply 11 video games, he confirmed moments of stardom. For instance, in Week 11 in opposition to the Green Bay Packers, he had an excellent game- recording seven catches for 111 yards whilst Ryan Tannehill delivered one of the vital NFL’s absolute best passing performances of the previous 3 seasons.

Burks acknowledges the power on him going into the 2023 season, as he’s anticipated to guide the vast receiving corps for the group along a brand new offensive coordinator. Nonetheless, he seems in a position to take his sport to the following degree this season. He says he feels nice, is working rapid, and is “just having fun, man” now that he’s conversant in the league.