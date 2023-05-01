Titans’ options at wide receiver: Who Tennessee could add, including free agents, XFL studs and trade targets





The 2023 NFL Draft has concluded, and the Tennessee Titans have won blended evaluations on their six-player magnificence. Among the alternatives, their resolution to trade up for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the second one spherical has polarized lovers and analysts. Running again Tyjae Spears from Tulane additionally raises issues because of some worrisome medicals. However, Maryland offensive take on Jaelyn Duncan, who was once decided on within the 6th spherical, could doubtlessly be a thieve.

Throughout the weekend, lovers and reporters of the Titans have mentioned the wide receiver place. It was once a vital want for the Titans main as much as the draft weekend, and nonetheless is still an very important want after the draft. The Titans handiest drafted Colton Dowell out of Tennessee-Martin with their ultimate select of the 7th spherical, leaving lovers with issues.

The Titans had the third-worst passing offense within the NFL ultimate 12 months. Offensive coordinator Todd Downing was once let cross, but the Titans promoted passing sport coordinator Tim Kelly, who controlled the third-worst passing offense within the league ultimate season. Although the addition of avid gamers alongside the offensive line and a wholesome Ryan Tannehill could lend a hand the passing sport, the Titans’ wide receiving corps continues to be one of the vital weakest within the league on paper.

- Advertisement -

The query stays: Is Mike Vrabel marching ahead with names like Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Racey McMath, Chris Moore, and Dowell because the group’s wide receivers in 2023? It is very important to notice that the Titans are nonetheless are living so as to add a wide receiver via free company, or by means of trade. Vrabel said after the draft, “Free agency is not over – they are going to let us sign free agents Monday, they will.”

The Titans neglected out on a couple of options previous this offseason, comparable to Elijah Moore sooner than the Cleveland Browns secured him, or Allen Robinson, whom the Pittsburgh Steelers briefly snatched up. Adding to the wide receiver place is a very powerful for the



