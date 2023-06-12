Titans doing everything they can to get DeAndre Hopkins, here’s what lengths they are going to for WR





The Tennessee Titans need vast receiver DeAndre Hopkins and they will forestall at no lengths to get him. The group is trying to woo the 31-year-old all over his Nashville consult with.

According to Hopkins’ Instagram tale, the Titans organized for him to be picked up in a automobile with a customized display screen, studying “Welcome to Nashville DeAndre Hopkins.”

His subsequent Instagram tale was once him in what gave the impression to be a collection at Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest. Hopkins recorded and tagged nation singer Tim McGraw, who carried out on the tournament.

Whether there are extra a laugh occasions on his time table is one thing we will be able to have to wait and notice. It will without a doubt take greater than a pleasing welcome signal and a live performance to get him to sign up for the group, however it is a just right get started.

Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips are lately main the Titans receiver workforce and may just use the enjoy of any person like Hopkins. With operating again Derrick Henry at the squad, the offensive highlight is on him, relatively than the fewer productive receiving corps. Another megastar would give them a greater probability to compete with the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC South.

Hopkins has been a loose agent for slightly over two weeks and the imaginable touchdown spots listing has narrowed down as we be informed extra about which groups are . The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are different names floating round referring to pastime in signing the five-time Pro Bowler.

The Patriots are anticipated to have a consult with from Hopkins this week, however head trainer Bill Belichick says he isn’t certain if the All-Pro receiver will in fact be visiting (according to Phil Perry). Belichick mentioned the group does plan to discuss with Hopkins.

We’re running thru it, so I do not in reality have anything else to upload to that,” Belichick mentioned (according to Alex Barth), then clarifying what is inside of his activity description. “It relates extra to the logistics and such things as that. I’m now not a shuttle agent.”

Noted: Do now not touch Bill to assist plan your subsequent holiday.

Hopkins left the Titans facility on Monday afternoon after spending a number of hours with avid gamers and group of workers, per ESPN. The assembly it sounds as if went smartly, however pen was once now not put to paper on a freelance. Hopkins is reportedly anticipated to take extra group visits, and the Patriots might be subsequent.