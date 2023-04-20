TipSheet: Austin City Council, 4.20.23

Today, City Council will once again convene for its regular meeting. Given the speed of the newest incarnation of our city government and the fact that this is the second such meeting in as many weeks, it looks like this could be a short meeting, though saying that in print could invite a cosmic jinx. Therefore, we’ll predict a long meeting, despite the lack of major controversy that appears on this week’s (relatively short!) agenda.

Among the things of note on this week’s docket are a long-in-the-works update to the city’s special events ordinance (which is available here).

Council will also consider an increased construction budget to revamp the airport – from $89 million to $135 million – in light of its explosive growth. Reading through the backup, the plan was originally to expand the terminal by 40,000 square feet but now, given the exponential growth of passengers and flights, that plan has increased to 88,000 feet “of concourse, apron, and mezzanine-level space. The concourse level will include new hold rooms, restrooms, a children’s play area, concessions, new Art in Public Places art, along with mechanical, electrical, and information technology support spaces. A new mezzanine level is expected to provide club lounge space, possible aviation and leasable office space, and meditation space amenities. The apron level will provide for a new loading dock interface for concession deliveries, targeted apron pavement replacement, and airline and airport support facilities.”

Though a contract for license plate readers does appear on this week’s agenda, a discussion at work session made it clear that Council was leaning toward discussing the issue at its Public Safety Committee and returning it to the agenda on the May 4 agenda, citing the fact that Council members (and the community) have not had enough time to absorb recent information on the issue.

A delayed vote on scooters (or “micro-mobility devices”) also may be up today. The resolution, which comes out of Council Member Mackenzie Kelly’s office, would strengthen regulations and fines for the popular transportation devices. (The last time it was up, Council opted to punt it in order to have more time to discuss the changes. That hasn’t exactly happened yet, but it certainly could happen today.)

Council Member Leslie Pool has a pair of environmental resolutions. The first would phase the city into use of “sustainable low-embodied-carbon concrete” that has a smaller carbon footprint and releases much less carbon dioxide than traditional concrete. (Pool’s resolution notes that “if concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on earth, behind China and the United States.”) The second resolution “urges” Congress to reauthorize the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant program and asks the Texas House delegation to co-sponsor the House of Representatives’ HR 1520 bill, which does the same.

And, from Council Member Paige Ellis, a resolution that will allow the Little Bear Aquifer Recharge Enhancement Project to move forward. It’s a bit technical, but the project is intended to preserve flow at Barton Springs in addition to aquifer and well levels that could be impacted by drought and climate change. (This fact sheet explains it a little more thoroughly.)

In terms of zoning, today’s agenda features a potential historic zoning designation for the Broken Spoke. As this zoning was initiated by Council in the first place and celebrated with an additional proclamation, we’re going ahead with a prediction that it will pass without a fight. As for the other cases that may be taken up today, Council could look at a Matthews Lane rezoning, a Riverside Drive project that saw some detractors speak at last week’s meeting, and a bar on Guadalupe Street that had a valid petition against it, but now has the support of the neighborhood association after compromising on operating hours and noise.

