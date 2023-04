Darian Busby wanted via SWFL Crime Stoppers. CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers

Darian Busby, of Lee County, is wanted via SWFL Crime Stoppers for FTA, “Failing To Appear” and faces different charges too.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, Busby left the scene of a crash and faces charges of riding with a suspended license and drug ownership.

If you understand the place Busby is name 1-800-780-TIPS, or click here and put up a tip on-line.