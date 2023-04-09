Tipping Confusion – The New York Times

For supply drivers, each and every shift is a recreation of gig economic system roulette: Will shoppers tip? And in the event that they do, how a lot? The solutions decide their livelihoods.

“It’s like gambling,” Brantley Bush, an Uber Eats motive force, instructed my colleague Kellen Browning, a era reporter.

Kellen rode at the side of drivers in rich Los Angeles neighborhoods, pulling as much as gated estates to ship meals to millionaires. Tips numerous broadly. Bush as soon as won a $130 tip from Doc Rivers, the previous Los Angeles Clippers trainer. Some shoppers tipped not anything.

There isn’t any collective working out of what we owe supply drivers in pointers. While established etiquette governs tipping in eating places, a transparent protocol is missing for apps. This confusion is one reason why for the large variation within the pointers supply drivers obtain. Let me provide an explanation for.