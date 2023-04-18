Timeline of her disappearance, search efforts





Law enforcement officials are searching for 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, a mother who has been missing since March 31 from her home in Winona, Minnesota. Police have stated that they consider her disappearance to be both “involuntary” and “suspicious.” There has been no contact with her friends or family since the day she went missing. The father of her children was reportedly the last person to have seen her. Police investigations and search efforts have been ongoing, with the most recent being a two-day search involving 2,600 volunteers. Despite this, law enforcement officials have announced they will be shifting their search to targeted search areas, stressing that the search for Madeline is not over.



