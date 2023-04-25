Tim Sylvia KNOCKS OUT his rival with a sickening blow in another brutal slap fighting championship

His MMA profession ended after a scan confirmed confirmed indicators of blunt drive trauma

Sylvia’s participation got here in spite of well being issues over slap fighting occasions

Former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia made a brutal and victorious debut in the newest Slap Fight Championship by means of knocking out his opponent in Oklahoma City.

Sylvia become the primary former MMA fighter to compete in the debatable Slap Fighting Championship when he confronted ‘the Bouncer’ in the tremendous heavyweight department.

The 47-year-old, referred to as ‘the Maine-iac’ throughout his MMA profession, shared pictures of him knocking out his rival on social media.

Footage confirmed Sylvia brutally slapping his opponent across the face, resulting in him stumbling again and falling to the ground.

The blow ended in Sylvia profitable the competition in the 5th spherical to protected the super-heavyweight name.

Former UFC fighter Tim Sylvia, proper, received his first Slap Fight Championship name in Oklahoma

Sylvia was once a five-time UFC heavyweight champion ahead of having to finish his profession in 2015

The five-time heavyweight champion ended his UFC profession with a document of 31 wins and 10 defeats.

Sylvia suffered 3 consecutive losses in his ultimate UFC bouts and ultimate featured in the promotion when he was once crushed by means of Ruslan Magomedov in a tremendous heavyweight contest in 2013.

An try to go back to MMA was once ended two years later, after he did not obtain clinical clearance to struggle Juliano Coutinho.

His supervisor Monte Cox mentioned on the time the Mohegan Athletic Unit had discovered indicators of blunt drive trauma in an MRI scan.

‘Basically what they are announcing is there is injury from blunt drive trauma,’ Cox instructed ESPN. ‘He’s were given injury there. Does it impact his on a regular basis lifestyles? Not thus far.

‘Not that he can inform – however it is indisputably one thing to concentrate on.’

Ben Rothwell, who prior to now confronted Sylvia in the UFC heavyweight department, wondered the American for competing in the Slap Fight Championship, mentioning the MRI scan Sylvia had in 2015.

‘The new MRI I took was clear with no problems,’ Sylvia replied. ‘But my knees don’t permit me to run and do aerobic any more so I may just not make the burden.

SLAP FIGHTING RULES Two competition stand at a podium and business open-palm slaps The duel is watched by means of 3 judges – two immediately looking at the struggle and one inspecting replays Each competitor will have to have a mouth guard and ear coverage in position There will have to be supporters close to the competitor, to forestall them from falling after a slap Before taking their shot, the gamers rub talcum powder on their arms Feet place will have to be maintained ahead of, throughout and after the slap It is forbidden to strike the temple, orbit, nostril, ear or larynx The judges will make the general, irrevocable choice of the bout Competitors too can win by the use of KO, TKO or disqualification

Slap-fighting occasions were closely criticised over the possible dangers for competition

‘Ben thx for your concern. Like I said there is nothing wrong with my brain. I am willing to bet our MRI would look the same.

‘Taking out of context, the MRI wasn’t transparent and couldn’t be learn, so I needed to take another one.

‘What they did see was once what they idea was once trauma from 16 years in a touch game. Mine seems to be identical to some other fighter competing that lengthy.’

Neuroscientists have criticised the brutal game because of the chance of mind accidents for its members.

The Slap Fight Championship was once prior to now referred to as Punchdown and is the principle rival to Dana White’s debatable Power Slap league.