Monday, May 22, 2023
Oklahoma

TikTok sues Montana over state’s ban of app

“We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban,” the corporate mentioned.

TikTok sued Montana in federal court docket on Monday over a ban of the app enacted by way of the state ultimate week.

“We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana,” the corporate mentioned in a observation. “We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.”

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

