TikTok hearing live updates: CEO under fire as Congress pushes on China ties

In TikTook CEO Shou Zi Chew first look sooner than Congress, he’s suffering to handle lawmakers’ worries that the extremely standard video app represents a deadly nationwide safety danger as a result of it’s owned by means of Beijing-based ByteDance.

To date, lawmakers have introduced no proof of TikTook harming U.S. nationwide safety pursuits.

But Chew is dealing with a particularly combative grilling, as lawmakers from each events seem surprisingly united of their mistrust of the CEO and considerations concerning the corporate’s ties to China.



