Friday, March 24, 2023
Oklahoma

TikTok CEO testimony on Capitol Hill updates:

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., requested a chain of questions concerning the unfold of incorrect information on TikTok, bringing up a viral post in 2021 that falsely urged audience on make antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine from grapefruit and lemon peel.

“What is TikTok doing to try to strengthen its review to keep this information from coming across to people?” DeGette requested.

Chew stated incorrect information violates TikTok’s laws however stated that the app fails to take away each false post. “I don’t think we can sit here and say we’re perfect,” he stated.

“We invest a significant amount in our content moderation work,” Chew stated.

DeGette later stated: “I’m going to stop you right now. I asked you specifically how you were trying to increase your review of this, and you gave me only generalized statements that you’re investing, that you’re concerned, that you’re doing more.”

“That’s not enough for me,” she added. “That’s not enough for the parents of America.”

