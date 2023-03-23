TikTok CEO testifying before Congress Thursday

Shou Zi Chew’s testimony comes at a the most important time for the corporate, which has got 150 million American customers however is underneath expanding power from U.S. officers.

WASHINGTON — The CEO of TikTook will make a high-profile look Thursday before a U.S. Congressional committee, the place he’s going to face a grilling on knowledge safety and consumer protection whilst he makes his personal case for why the massively standard video-sharing app should not be banned.

Shou Zi Chew's testimony comes at a the most important time for the corporate, which has got 150 million American customers however is underneath expanding power from U.S. officers. TikTook and its mother or father corporate ByteDance were swept up in a much broader geopolitical combat between Beijing and Washington over business and era.

Chew, a 40-year-old Singapore local, is making a unprecedented public look to counter the volley of accusations that TikTook has been dealing with. On Wednesday, the corporate despatched dozens of standard TikTokers to Capitol Hill to lobby lawmakers to maintain the platform. It has additionally been hanging up advertisements all over the place Washington that tout guarantees of securing customers knowledge and privateness and making a secure platform for its younger customers.

Chew plans to inform the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce that TikTook prioritizes the protection of its younger customers and deny allegations that the app is a national security risk, in keeping with his ready remarks launched forward of the listening to.

TikTook has been dogged through claims that its Chinese possession method consumer knowledge may just finally end up within the fingers of the Chinese authorities or that it might be used to advertise narratives favorable to the rustic's Communist leaders.

“We understand the popularity of Tiktok, we get that,” stated White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a press convention Wednesday afternoon. “But the President’s job is to make sure again that the Americans, national security is protected as well. ”

For its phase, TikTook has been looking to distance itself from its Chinese origins, pronouncing that 60% p.c of its mother or father corporate ByteDance is owned through world institutional buyers corresponding to Carlyle Group. ByteDance was once based through Chinese marketers in Beijing in 2012.

"Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," Chew stated.

A U.S. ban on an app could be exceptional and it’s unclear how the federal government would move about imposing it.

Experts says officers may just attempt to drive Apple and Google to take away TikTook from their app shops, combating new customers from downloading it in addition to combating current customers from updating it, in the end rendering it pointless.

The U.S. may just additionally block get right of entry to to TikTook’s infrastructure and information, take hold of its domains or drive web provider suppliers like Comcast and Verizon to filter out TikTook knowledge visitors, stated Ahmed Ghappour, a felony legislation and pc safety knowledgeable who academics at Boston University School of Law.

But a tech savvy consumer may just nonetheless get round restrictions through the usage of a digital personal community to make it seem the consumer is out of the country the place it isn’t blocked, he stated.

To keep away from a ban, TikTook has been looking to promote officers on a $1.5 billion plan called Project Texas, which routes all U.S. consumer knowledge to home servers owned and maintained through device massive Oracle. Under the venture, get right of entry to to U.S. knowledge is controlled through U.S. workers via a separate entity referred to as TikTook U.S. Data Security, which employs 1,500 folks, is administered independently of ByteDance and could be monitored through outdoor observers.

As of October, all new U.S. consumer knowledge was once being saved throughout the nation. The corporate began deleting all historical U.S. consumer knowledge from non-Oracle servers this month, in a procedure anticipated to be finished later this yr, Chew stated.

Plenty of Western international locations together with Denmark, Canada, and New Zealand, in conjunction with the European Union, have already banned TikTok from devices issued to authorities workers, mentioning cybersecurity considerations.

In the U.S., the government, Congress, the military and greater than part of states have banned the app from authentic units.

David Kennedy, a former authorities intelligence officer who runs the cybersecurity corporate TrustedSec, concurs with limiting TikTook get right of entry to on government-issued telephones as a result of they could comprise delicate army information or different confidential subject matter. A national ban, on the other hand, may well be too excessive, he stated. He additionally puzzled the place it will lead.

“We have Tesla in China, we have Microsoft in China, we have Apple in China. Are they going to start banning us now?” Kennedy said. “It could escalate very quickly.”