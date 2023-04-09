Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters before resuming play Sunday

Tiger Woods seemed depressing on Saturday as he limped thru a dreadfully lengthy, hard day in glaring discomfort at The Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the 3rd spherical as a result of an harm Sunday, finishing his streak of finishing all 72 holes of each event he has performed at Augusta National as a qualified.

- Advertisement - The event introduced about 90 mins before play started that Woods, who remains to be hobbled through the consequences of the 2021 automotive coincidence that just about price him his proper leg, had withdrawn. He’d limped thru observe rounds early within the week and once more throughout the primary and moment rounds, however the limp had become more pronounced as the elements worsened.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” Woods said on Twitter. “Thank you to the fans and to (at)TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The five-time champion completed his moment spherical in chilly, riding rain on Saturday to make the lower at the quantity at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 instantly and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in historical past.

- Advertisement - The 47-year-old Woods headed again out for the beginning of the 3rd spherical as temperatures struggled to achieve 50 levels, and it wound up being a water-logged slog. Wearing a grey iciness hat over a baseball cap, he began at the tenth gap with a bogey, added any other at No. 14, after which had back-to-back double bogeys after discovering the water on Nos. 15 and 16.

It used to be the primary time Woods has ever had consecutive double bogeys on the Masters.

By the time the horn blew finishing play with rain nonetheless pouring and puddles starting to stand at Augusta National, Woods used to be at 9 over and on my own in final position amongst those who made the lower. That used to be 22 photographs in the back of leader Brooks Koepka.

- Advertisement - “I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods mentioned after his moment spherical Saturday. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it.”

Woods additionally withdrew before the general spherical of final yr’s PGA Championship with what his agent, Mark Steinberg, described as ache and discomfort in his proper foot. That got here hours after the 15-time primary champion limped to a 79 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in in a similar fashion chilly and windy climate; he had shot 69 in the second one spherical.

Woods captured his 5th inexperienced jacket in 2019 when he completed one shot forward of Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele. It used to be his first primary win in 11 years and, at age 43, Woods become the second-oldest participant to win the Masters after Jack Nicklaus, who used to be 46 when he received his 6th inexperienced jacket in 1986.

Woods used to be injured in 2021 when his automotive careened off a suburban Los Angeles street at over 85 mph, crushing his proper leg so badly that he mentioned medical doctors thought to be amputation. Asked how a lot {hardware} held it in combination, Woods responded: “A lot.”

Woods recovered and made the lower on the Masters final yr before capturing back-to-back 78s at the weekend.

The accidents have pressured Woods to play an excessively restricted time table — the majors and a couple of make a choice occasions. He shot two rounds within the 60s and completed tied for forty fifth at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera in February, however he skipped Bay Hill and The Players Championship in order that he could be wholesome and in a position for a go back to Augusta National.

The query now’s whether or not Woods will play the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May. The U.S. Open is at Los Angeles Country Club in June, no longer some distance from the place Woods grew up, and the British Open is at Royal Liverpool in July.

“Yeah, mobility, it’s not where I would like it,” Woods mentioned. “I’ve mentioned to you guys before, I’m very fortunate to have this leg — it’s mine. Yes, it’s been altered and there’s some {hardware} in there, however it’s nonetheless mine. It has been tricky and can all the time be tricky. The talent and staying power of what my leg will do going ahead won’t ever be the similar. I take into account that.

“That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s OK. I’m OK with that.”

What time does The Masters resume on Sunday?

The 3rd spherical resumed at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. If that is going in keeping with plan, the general spherical would start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, with pairs going off from each the primary and tenth tees.

Stormy climate ended in a suspension of play on each Friday and Saturday. Leader Brooks Koepka, who holds a four-stroke merit over Jon Rahm, is now going through the possibility of enjoying 30 holes on Sunday — his ultimate 12 holes of the 3rd spherical, and the 18-hole ultimate spherical.

At least the forecast appears to be like a lot more favorable. The rain is predicted to tail off in a single day, with the solar perhaps breaking throughout the clouds Sunday afternoon.