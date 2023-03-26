Tiffiney Crawford case: Jason Crawford’s 911 call key in reaching verdict in Alabama mom’s murder, says juror

It was once simply after 11 p.m. on May 2, 2017, when then-37-year-old Jason Crawford known as 911 from appropriate outdoor his house in Cullman, Alabama, about 50 miles north of Birmingham.

911 DISPATCHER: 911, the place is your emergency?

- Advertisement -

JASON CRAWFORD: Uh, my spouse is shot. I would like somebody out right here, please

911 DISPATCHER: Sir, is she respiring?

JASON CRAWFORD: I have no idea … I’m making an attempt to select her— elevate her up so I will see.

- Advertisement -

Jason recollects that night time vividly.

Jason Crawford: It felt adore it was once taking longer and longer for any one to get there … And ultimately, I noticed some headlights.

Body digicam pictures displays what Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies discovered once they first were given to the scene.

- Advertisement -

DEPUTY: EMS is on their manner, OK?

Jason’s spouse, 32-year-old Tiffiney Crawford, was once slumped over in the driving force’s seat of her personal van. There was once a purple revolver in her left hand, which Jason says she saved in the driving force’s facet door of her car for defense. When probably the most sheriff’s deputies attempted to test Tiffiney for a pulse, the gun fell out of her hand.

DEPUTY: What took place this night?

JASON CRAWFORD: Uh, I—We had been arguing. … I gave her—her stuff, so she will be able to move. I did not let her in the home. … And the very last thing I keep in mind, she stated she cherished me, and I used to be going in the home, and I heard a shot, a scream after which some other shot.

Tiffiney Crawford had two gunshot wounds to her head — one shot was once to the left facet of her jaw and the opposite was once to her left temple. At least one sheriff’s deputy on the scene believed she had taken her personal existence. The paramedics attempted to restore her, but it surely was once too past due. “And they came over and told me that she was dead,” her husband Jason Crawford informed “48 Hours.” “It just made me feel sick in my stomach.” Cullman County District Attorney’s Office



Tiffiney have been shot two times in the pinnacle. Paramedics attempted to restore her —

Jason Crawford: And I used to be considering that perhaps there is a probability she’s nonetheless alive.

—but it surely was once too past due.

Jason Crawford: And they arrive over and informed me that she was once useless … It simply made me really feel ill in my abdomen.

To a minimum of probably the most deputies at the scene that night time, it gave the impression beautiful transparent that this was once a suicide.

DEPUTY: There’s not anything right here to this point that says the rest to me instead of a suicide.

And it wasn’t lengthy ahead of deputies discovered who Jason Crawford was once — the son of Ronda Crawford, who works as an administrative center supervisor on the sheriff’s administrative center.

DEPUTY: You comprehend it’s Ronda’s daughter-in-law.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry quickly were given phrase.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: The leader deputy known as me … and stated, ‘Hey … it sounds as if that … Ronda’s daughter-in-law … had shot herself.” … I said, “I’ll move available in the market and test on them.”

By the time the sheriff were given there, Ronda Crawford was once already on scene. It was once Ronda – Jason’s mom – who known as Tiffiney’s mother, Cheryl McGucken to inform her what took place.

Cheryl McGucken: I felt like I used to be roughly frozen in time in that second. … And I stated, “Is Jason there? Can I talk to him?” And he was once already talking with the police.

Cheryl McGucken: And so, um, I were given off the telephone and … I attempted to determine what my subsequent step was once (cries).

Cheryl’s ideas quickly grew to become to Tiffiney and Jason’s kids. They shared a 5-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. Tiffiney was once additionally stepmom to Jason’s then-14-year-old son, Logan. All the youngsters had been inside of the home that night time; the 2 youngest had been asleep. For Cheryl, existence in reality hasn’t been the similar since then.

David Begnaud | “48 Hours” contributor: What are the issues that you just leave out about her?

Cheryl McGucken: You know, the issues I leave out about her is her spontaneity. … Tiffiney was once a person that had an enormous middle, and he or she simply sought after to engulf everybody round her and lend a hand them to find pleasure.

That is why Cheryl says Tiffiney trustworthy a lot of her spare time to a improve staff that she had began on Facebook known as “Mothers Helping Mothers.”

TIFFINEY CRAWFORD VIDEO: We’re there to snort with each and every different, to like each and every different, and to simply construct you up in on a regular basis motherhood.

“She saw a vision that there were … other mothers … that needed somebody to talk to,” Cheryl McGucken stated of the “Mothers Helping Mothers” Facebook staff. “And that group took off like a wildfire and spread all over the country.” At the time of Tiffiney’s loss of life, the crowd had about 9,000 participants. Tiffiney Crawford/Facebook



Cheryl McGucken: She noticed a imaginative and prescient that there have been … different moms … that wanted anyone to speak to … And that staff took off like a wildfire and unfold all over the place the rustic.

Tiffiney and Jason have been married a little bit greater than six years when she died.

David Begnaud: What did you bring to mind Tiffiney whilst you first met her?

Jason Crawford: I assumed she was once putting and lovely. She was once outgoing. A large number of issues I wasn’t, you understand? So, it was once extra of, like, I assume opposites draw in roughly factor.

When they began relationship, Jason have been divorced for a number of years. His first spouse, he says, had cheated on him. Tiffiney was once in a dating on the time — married, in reality. It wasn’t precisely a fairytale starting from the outdoor having a look in, however Jason says, for the 2 of them, it was once.

Jason Crawford: It was once like fireworks from — in the start.

Tiffiney ultimately were given divorced, and that’s when she and Jason married and began their circle of relatives. Just what led as much as her loss of life on that night time in May 2017 could be as much as the investigators to determine. Sheriff Gentry recollects a dialog he had at the scene with the coroner.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: He says, it sounds as if to be a suicide. He stated the one bizarre factor is there is two pictures.

David Begnaud: What do you recall about what you idea in that second?

Sheriff Matt Gentry: Well, that is bizarre. It’s bizarre. … Now, has that took place ahead of? Yes. But it is not commonplace.



Could an Alabama lady have shot herself two times? 38 footage

One of the pictures was once to her left jaw space, the opposite was once to her left temple.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: I stated as a result of his mom’s connection to our administrative center, for transparency, there needs to be an post-mortem finished.

Sheriff Gentry says his investigators went directly to procedure the scene that night time.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: We examine each suicide like a murder … So, the van was once searched. Evidence that was once had to be was once seized.

But the following morning, Sheriff Gentry made up our minds to show the case over to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: I can have informed our guys to paintings it. … But as a result of the opportunity of war … I would like complete transparency.

Joe Parrish is the state agent who were given the case.

David Begnaud: What’s the very first thing you do?

Joe Parrish: I went to the District Attorney’s Office … And requested him concerning the van.

Parrish sought after to get his palms on that van in which Tiffiney was once shot so he were given a seek warrant for it, however there was once only one downside: the van have been launched to the Crawford circle of relatives, and by the point Parrish were given to it — not up to 24 hours after Tiffiney died — it had already been wiped clean via Jason’s members of the family. The sheriff’s administrative center had given them the move forward.

The very first thing SBI investigator Joe Parrish did was once download a seek warrant for Tiffiney’s van. But there was once an issue: the sheriff’s administrative center launched the van to the Crawford circle of relatives the night time ahead of. By the time Parrish were given to it — not up to 24 hours after Tiffiney died – it had already been wiped clean via Jason’s members of the family. They had won permission from the sheriff’s administrative center. Cullman County Court Clerk



Jason Crawford: I did not need the youngsters to peer the rest. I used to be anxious about them once they awoke in the morning.

David Begnaud: What did you’re making of that, that the van have been wiped clean?

Joe Parrish: It was once strange that they’d blank it up that fast after one thing like that.

But Sheriff Gentry defends his choice to liberate the van.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: There was once not anything of evidentiary price to the van. … They processed it, took, uh, footage. They did the whole thing they in most cases would do on against the law scene, uh, that night time.

David Begnaud: Right. But if you are treating it like a murder, I’m no longer turning the van over to the circle of relatives.

Sheriff Matt Gentry: Sure. So — so and I — I imply, I utterly perceive. So, it was once handled — we labored it like a murder, but it surely was once handled like a suicide. … Every little bit of proof that was once wanted was once taken.

But because it seems, that van could be important. And so would what Jason and Tiffiney had been arguing about appropriate ahead of she died.

THE AFFAIR

Jason Crawford says that in the months main as much as his spouse Tiffiney’s loss of life, he spotted a transformation in her.

Jason Crawford: Yeah— I may inform one thing was once occurring as a result of she was once getting extra far-off…

Jason Crawford: She have been ingesting so much … too … two or 3 bottles per week every so often.

David Begnaud: So, you had a sense one thing was once up?

Jason Crawford: Yes.

Tiffiney Crawford have been shot as soon as to the left facet of her chin and a 2d time to her left temple. The gun was once discovered in her left hand, however Tiffiney was once right-handed. Two pictures to the pinnacle are uncommon in suicide makes an attempt says Joe Parrish, however two pictures the use of a nondominant hand to tug the cause gave the impression just about not possible to the longtime investigator. Tiffiney Crawford/Facebook



And he says his suspicions had been showed the night time Tiffiney died. Just hours ahead of she were given house, Jason discovered messages on their laptop suggesting that she was once having an affair.

Jason Crawford: I began calling her, you understand, simply looking to see if she would inform me the rest. And… She’s like … I have no idea what you are speaking about, denying it. And I used to be like, “OK, well, I think you need to get home.”

Tiffiney’s mother, Cheryl, says she knew concerning the affair.

Cheryl McGucken: She known as to let me know she was once on her manner house. And that, um, Jason and her had been going to must have a dialogue about their issues …

David Begnaud: Did she sound anxious?

Cheryl McGucken: She didn’t sound anxious. She sounded roughly hyper and, you understand, apprehensive. … I simply stated, “Well, I love you. Be careful.”

Tiffiney’s good friend, Lyndsy Luke, says she additionally knew concerning the affair. Lyndsy says Tiffiney informed her she was once planning to depart Jason, and that she were given a task at an area grocery retailer to avoid wasting up cash for a brand new existence on her personal.

Lyndsy Luke: She knew what she had to go away him and the way she was once so shut.

David Begnaud: Was Tiffiney afraid that Jason was once going to determine concerning the affair?

Lyndsy Luke: Yes. And she did not need him to as a result of she did not wish to harm him.

But that night time, when he did to find out, Jason says he was once harm and indignant. This was once the second one time a spouse had cheated on him. When Tiffiney were given house, he says that is when he faced her, and refused to let her move inside of.

Jason Crawford: I saved telling her she’s no longer staying the night time. … She requested me, “why can’t I stay?” I used to be like … “you’ve destroyed the sanctity of our marriage.”

David Begnaud: You had been in reality indignant.

Jason Crawford: Uh, yeah, I used to be indignant, however I used to be managed anger.

Jason claims they argued for greater than an hour, and when he remained insistent that Tiffiney was once no longer going inside of, he says she requested him to head and get her paintings garments.

Jason Crawford: I went in and grabbed some garments and threw them to her. And then … I informed her I’m finished speaking. Um, so, I went in the home. And once I went in the home … I heard a shot, her scream, after which some other shot.

David Begnaud: And then you definately did what?

Jason Crawford: Went appropriate again outdoor.

David Begnaud: And what place was once the door in — the auto door?

Jason Crawford: The automotive door. It was once pulled to or closed.

Jason says that is when he known as 911. But in that call and the police frame digicam pictures from that night time, Jason by no means discussed an affair.

JASON CRAWFORD (sprint cam video): Last factor I keep in mind, she stated she cherished me …

Lead investigator Joe Parrish says government did not be informed concerning the affair till tomorrow. Also, when Parrish listened again to that 911 call, there was once extra that stuck his ear.

Joe Parrish: It was once very chilly … It did not sound like anyone that was once anxious about his spouse.

911 DISPATCHER: I’m gonna want some extra information from you …

And there was once one query that the 911 dispatcher saved asking Jason that he would not resolution.

911 DISPATCHER: Who shot her in the pinnacle?

Joe Parrish: Who shot your spouse? … He was once fending off the query.

David Begnaud: I want to play the 911 call for you.

Jason Crawford: OK.

911 DISPATCHER: 911, EMS and Fire, the place is your emergency?

JASON CRAWFORD: Uh, my spouse is shot.

David Begnaud: You appear cool as a cucumber.

Jason Crawford: Well, perhaps that is simply the best way my tone of voice is.

911 DISPATCHER: She’s been shot? Who’s she been shot via?

JASON CRAWFORD: Please ship an ambulance now, please.

“Did you kill your wife?” “48 Hours” contributor David Begnaud requested Jason Crawford in his simplest interview at the case. “No,” Crawford spoke back. CBS News



David Begnaud: She requested you who is she been shot via. And you did not reply. Why no longer?

Jason Crawford: Yeah. I simply felt like if I stated it into life, it would be true.

JASON CRAWFORD: She’s been shot in the pinnacle.

911 DISPATCHER: Did she shoot herself in the pinnacle?

David Begnaud: This girl gave you a chance to mention sure.

Jason Crawford: Yeah.

David Begnaud: And you did not reply?

Jason Crawford: Well, I do not know the way many extra instances I will inform you. … I simply iced over in idea.

David Begnaud: Do you know how anyone listens to that and says, yeah, ‘reason he did it?

Jason Crawford: Yeah. I will keep in mind that.

And that is precisely what Joe Parrish idea. Every week after Tiffiney died, and together with her post-mortem effects nonetheless pending, Parrish made up our minds to deliver Jason in for wondering.

During that interview, Jason spoke in element about finding the affair and the argument that he had with Tiffiney:

JASON CRAWFORD: I stated, “You’ve ruined our home.” I used to be like, “You’re no longer a part of this …”

Every week after Tiffiney died, and together with her post-mortem nonetheless pending, Joe Parrish introduced Jason Crawford in for wondering. For the primary time, Crawford spoke in element a couple of discovery he made the night time his spouse died. He informed Parrish that Tiffiney have been having an affair, and that’s the reason what they had been arguing about. Robert Tuten’s Office



And he additionally replied a query that Parrish believed was once key:

AGENT JOE PARRISH: Was she left or right-handed?

JASON CRAWFORD: She’s right-handed.

AGENT JOE PARRISH: Right-handed.

JASON CRAWFORD: Yeah.

Tiffiney was once right-handed, however the gun have been discovered in her left hand.

David Begnaud: How incessantly, in your revel in, do suicides occur the place the person makes use of their non-dominant hand?

Joe Parrish: I’ve by no means noticed it in my view.

Jason Crawford: It’s no longer like I do know she’s like so predominantly right-handed that she could not use her left hand.

But why would Tiffiney, a lady who trustworthy such a lot time to serving to others, abruptly kill herself?

Lyndsy Luke: There was once not anything suicidal about her.

Even Jason unearths it exhausting to provide an explanation for.

David Begnaud: Had she ever spoke about short of to kill herself?

Jason Crawford: Not that I do know. Not to me.

After Parrish interviewed Jason, he was once loose to head. But a couple of week later, he was once introduced again in for wondering —- this time via Parrish’s colleague. Jason agreed to take a polygraph, and investigators informed him he failed.

POLYGRAPH EXAMINER: Your reactions had been off the chain. OK? … You’re pronouncing that there is no manner that you just shot your spouse?

JASON CRAWFORD: Correct.

It wasn’t lengthy ahead of issues grew to become contentious.

INVESTIGATOR: I do not wish to listen that — that, “I didn’t shoot my wife …” … Because I do know that is a f****** lie.

JASON CRAWFORD: I will stand up and go away as a result of I’m no longer beneath arrest, appropriate?

INVESTIGATOR: Huh! You concentrate to me, huh! … (Jason walks out the door) Walk out that f****** door.

That interview additionally ended with out a arrest. Because of a backlog, it could take just about a yr to get the lacking piece of the puzzle: the ones post-mortem effects. You see, the way of loss of life was once dominated a murder, and that’s when the verdict was once made to offer the case to a grand jury. Jeff Roberts was once the Cullman County Assistant District Attorney on the time.

Jeff Roberts: I don’t have any doubt in my thoughts he is accountable in any respect. … I feel the forensics tipped the case.

But would a grand jury indict Jason? Even Tiffiney’s mom had her doubts.

Cheryl McGucken: Even even though I did not wish to consider it was once a suicide, naturally, I would not wish to consider my son-in-law killed her both.

TIFFINEY’S DEATH RULED A HOMICIDE

Cheryl McGucken: It’s a tragic scenario, whether or not on one facet you consider anyone dedicated suicide or anyone dedicated homicide. … Neither a type of eventualities paintings in my thoughts.

When Cheryl McGucken discovered about her daughter’s loss of life, she stated, “I felt like I was kind of frozen in time.” She stated of her daughter, “Tiffiney was an individual that had a huge heart, and she just wanted to engulf everyone around her and help them find joy.” Cheryl McGucken



In the yr following her daughter Tiffiney’s loss of life, Cheryl McGucken says she had a troublesome time believing that her daughter can have killed herself — however she additionally could not believe that her son-in-law, Jason, would’ve pulled the cause.

David Begnaud: Did you ever call the investigators and say, I wish to know each little bit of main points you have got? I wish to know all of the main points.

Cheryl McGucken: No.

David Begnaud: Why no longer?

Cheryl McGucken: I guess I did not wish to, um, let that cloud, my time with my grandkids and my dating with Jason and his circle of relatives —

Jason Crawford: My friends and family … they by no means wondered that I would not kill my spouse.

Jason did have numerous improve, however no longer from the investigators or then-Cullman County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Roberts and his felony assistant Debra Ball.

Debra Ball: She was once too available in the market to lend a hand people. … She’s no longer gonna kill herself.

Jeff Roberts: There’s no manner that that is what took place.

Once Roberts had won phrase that the scientific examiner had dominated Tiffiney’s loss of life a murder, he made up our minds, along side lead investigator Joe Parrish, to hunt an indictment in opposition to Jason.

Jeff Roberts: I could not determine who else did it. He’s the one one that had a cause to do it, for something.

Agent Joe Parrish: The grand jury got here again with an indictment for homicide for Jason Crawford.

Cheryl McGucken: Jason known as me and informed me. … It was once very surprising. And very complicated.

On May 21, 2018, simply over a yr after Tiffiney’s loss of life, Jason Crawford surrendered on the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. He was once simplest in custody for half-hour ahead of he was once launched on bond. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office



On May 21, 2018, simply over a yr after Tiffiney died, Jason surrendered.

Joe Parrish: Walked in, I informed him he was once beneath arrest. He did not appear to be anxious.

David Begnaud: He did not appear to be anxious?

Joe Parrish: No.

Jason wasn’t in custody for extraordinarily lengthy. In reality, he was once launched on bond and Robert Tuten and Nickolas Heatherly was his protection legal professionals.

Robert Tuten: We do not consider Jason is accountable of this in any respect. … There’s no proof … They didn’t see blood or the rest on him. They discovered not anything that may point out he had, had fired a, a firearm just lately.

But the night time of the taking pictures Jason was once by no means examined for gunshot residue, and his space was once by no means looked for bloody clothes. Still, Tuten and Heatherly say they consider Jason, who says he was once inside of the home when the gunshots rang out.

Robert Tuten: His oldest son … heard his father come again in the home appropriate ahead of the primary gunshot.

And about that polygraph take a look at that Jason was once stated to have failed?

Robert Tuten: Police investigators use the ones as an investigative device. If they suspect anyone is accountable, they inform them that they have got failed the polygraph and demand they inform / what in reality took place.

David Begnaud: They gave you a lie detector take a look at and also you failed it.

Jason Crawford: Hmm, yeah. … They could make the ones learn how they wish to.

Jason’s protection crew additionally downplayed that 911 call — the only in which Investigator Parrish spotted Jason sounded calm, even evasive.

Robert Tuten: If somebody’s by no means been in a high-pressure scenario like that the place they have simply been stunned via what they are seeing, they most likely would no longer know how that has effects on anyone.

Jason Crawford: It simply felt like I used to be outdoor my frame no longer understanding what was once occurring.

But the prosecution was once assured that Jason was once accountable. Dr. Valerie Green was once assured, too. She is the scientific examiner who carried out Tiffiney’s post-mortem.

David Begnaud: Do you keep in mind pronouncing … to your self … “I got a feeling there’s more to this story”?

Dr. Valerie Green: Oh, sure, for sure. … I feel the item that made me assume that there might be one thing else occurring with this situation is … that gunshot wound at the left facet of Ms. Crawford’s head.

Dr. Green says that in line with the absence of gunpowder debris and abrasion across the wound to Tiffiney’s left temple, she concluded that the shot needed to had been fired from a minimum of 10 inches away.

Dr. Valerie Green: That’s indicating that, you understand, she’s keeping her arm outward past 10 inches and looking to shoot herself. … no longer pronouncing … that it is not possible. But it is not most likely.

It is particularly not likely, says Dr. Green, as a result of Jason reported that he discovered Tiffiney in the motive force’s seat of her personal van with the gun in her left hand and the auto door closed.

DEPUTY: Where’s the gun, sir?

JASON CRAWFORD: It’s appropriate right here in her hand.

Dr. Valerie Green: That was once relating to to me as a result of I imply … For you as a way to grasp up a gun and shoot your self in the pinnacle … it could be tricky to do, and that’s the reason this kind of small house.

That’s no longer all, says Dr Green. Neither of Tiffiney’s accidents had been touch wounds.

David Begnaud: She did not have a touch wound right here and he or she did not have a touch wound right here.

Jason Crawford: Correct.

David Begnaud: Most suicides contain the barrel, or the end of the gun being positioned at the pores and skin.

Jason Crawford: Yeah. And you stated maximum, no longer all.

But there was once one thing else Dr. Green spotted, particularly about that van.

“I remember looking at pictures of the driver’s side door,” Dr. Green informed “48 Hours. “And I did not see any blood on that door. I did not see any blood at the glass.” This led Dr. Green to believe that the door was not closed when Tiffiney was shot. “And I feel that that door is open as a result of he was once status there,” Green stated. Cullman County Court Clerk



Dr. Valerie Green: I keep in mind having a look at footage of the driving force’s facet door … And I did not see any blood on that door. I did not see any blood at the glass or the window. I did not see the rest even low at the door. … That makes me assume that the door was once no longer closed. … And I feel that that door is open as a result of he was once status there.

Despite the post-mortem document, and the truth that a grand jury had indicted Jason, Tiffiney’s mother persevered to improve him.

Cheryl McGucken: I by no means modified how I felt against Jason. I imply, what function would that serve? You know, he is additionally anyone’s kid. And he is the remainder mother or father to my grandchildren.

More than 4 years would move ahead of the case ever went to trial. During that point, the protection would retain their very own scientific examiner—the previous leader scientific examiner for the state of Alabama — and he had a enormously other opinion than Dr. Green.

Dr. James Lauridson: I consider it is a suicide.

THE TRIAL OF JASON CRAWFORD

In November 2022, greater than 5 years after Tiffiney Crawford died, her husband, Jason Crawford, went on trial for her homicide. Prosecutor Jeff Roberts was once assured in his case, however he knew there could be demanding situations.

Jeff Roberts: The indisputable fact that … it was once thought to be via the officials at the scene it appears in step with suicide, I assumed that is going to be in reality difficult to triumph over.

Jason’s protection legal professionals Robert Tuten and Nickolas Heatherly additionally felt that they’d their paintings reduce out for them.

Robert Tuten: Simply as a result of there is no technique to in reality discover a definitive resolution for precisely what took place.

“48 Hours” was once simplest allowed to movie the trial from outdoor the court docket, via a windowed door. Tiffiney’s mom, Cheryl, who stated she did not wish to listen the main points surrounding her daughter’s loss of life, selected to not attend the trial.

Cheryl McGucken: I knew that there could be issues stated on all sides that I … did not wish to have in my head.

But she did move on day one—only to testify. She was once the prosecutor’s first witness.

Cheryl McGucken: He assumed that I used to be on their facet

Instead, Cheryl says she informed the jury how she in reality felt about Jason.

CHERYL MCGUCKEN: I’ve by no means had any problems with Jason.

Megan Brock was once a juror at the case.

Megan Brock: She was once telling everyone, me and Jason have a perfect dating. … I used to be, like, “really?”

David Begnaud: You idea it was once bizarre that his mother-in-law—would possibly nonetheless be supporting him—as he is on trial for homicide?

Megan Brock: Mm-hmm. Yup.

Before her loss of life, Tiffiney and Jason have been married for greater than six years. But once they first began relationship, it wasn’t precisely a fairy-tale starting. Jason had already been divorced for a number of years after he says his first spouse cheated on him. Tiffiney was once married on the time. Amber N. West



Undeterred, the prosecution moved on with what they felt was once proof of Jason’s alleged cause: anger over his spouse’s affair. A chum of Tiffiney’s testified that Jason known as her after studying that Tiffiney have been dishonest on him, and that he stated, “He couldn’t go through this again,” referencing the truth that his first spouse had additionally had an affair. Jason claims he did not say that.

David Begnaud: His first spouse cheated on him. Tiffiney cheated on him. Isn’t it believable for anyone at the jury to assume, howdy, glance, the man snapped … so he killed her.

Robert Tuten: I do not believe that took place in any respect. He did not snap over his first spouse. … They remained pals even to these days.

Jason’s 911 call was once additionally performed for the jury, and so they noticed a few of that police frame digicam pictures, too.

The prosecution often known as DNA analyst Angela Fletcher, who tested swabs taken from Tiffiney’s gun. She testified she could not say evidently whether or not there was once any feminine DNA at the gun as a result of there was once just a hint quantity of DNA detected. But she was once sure that each the grip and the cause contained male DNA.

David Begnaud: Is it Jason Crawford?

Angela Fletcher: No. The profile was once so restricted that I used to be not able to do any form of comparisons.

Jason Crawford: There are people that experience touched that gun that had been men. My dad gave her the gun, so his DNA could also be on it. … Her brother additionally shot it.

With so little DNA detected, the prosecution argued that Jason will have to have wiped the gun after which planted it in Tiffiney’s hand.

Robert Tuten: There’s no evidence. There’s no proof of it in any respect, no.

Jeff Roberts: Her DNA would have needed to be on that gun if she did it herself.

But most likely essentially the most harmful testimony in opposition to Jason got here from Medical Examiner Dr. Valerie Green. She informed the jury how she believes the gunshot wound to Tiffiney’s temple was once fired from greater than 10 inches away.

Dr. Green defined that in line with the absence of gunpowder debris and abrasions across the left temple wound, she concluded that the shot was once fired from a minimum of 10 inches away. “That’s indicating that … she’s holding her arm outward beyond 10 inches and trying to shoot herself,” Dr. Green stated. And she believed that to be not likely, particularly as a result of Jason Crawford reported that he discovered Tiffiney in the driving force’s seat of her personal van with the gun in her left hand and the auto door closed. Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences



Jeff Roberts: Which is far more in step with him status outdoor the auto, taking pictures her than … her looking to grasp a gun, you understand, over 10 inches away.

But the protection confirmed the jury a pre-recorded deposition with their very own scientific examiner, Dr. James Lauridson.

DR. JAMES LAURIDSON: I consider that — that Mrs. Crawford shot herself first in the left facet of the face after which shot herself in the left facet of the pinnacle.

The protection confirmed the jury a pre-recorded deposition with the previous leader scientific examiner of Alabama, Dr. James Lauridson. “I believe that … Mrs. Crawford shot herself first in the left side of the face and then shot herself in the left side of the head,” Dr. Lauridson stated. He additionally testified that there was once no technique to inform how a long way away the gun was once when the shot to Tiffiney’s temple was once fired as a result of her hair was once in the best way. Robert Tuten’s Office



Dr. Lauridson additionally testified there’s no technique to inform how a long way away the gun was once when that shot to Tiffiney’s temple was once fired — as a result of her hair was once in the best way.

Dr. Valerie Green: I do notice that scalp hair can filter gunpowder debris … however that was once considered. … I’d be expecting extra abrasions to had been in a position to clear out even though her hair.

The protection additionally argued that Tiffiney have been suffering emotionally. She had began seeing a counselor simply someday ahead of she died. And pals of Tiffiney testified that she have been ingesting excessively, and that she was once disenchanted for the reason that guy with whom she was once having an affair had just lately damaged up together with her.

Robert Tuten: He informed her he did not wish to have anything to do together with her.

Robert Tuten: Basically, her entire existence is falling aside, and I feel she simply gave up.

Tiffiney’s magazine was once additionally entered into proof and parts of it had been learn out loud to the jury. In an access dated on May 2, 2017 – the day she died – she wrote, “I’m struggling with figuring out what to do with myself.” Cullman County Court Clerk



Tiffiney’s magazine was once additionally entered into proof. And in an access dated the day she died, she wrote that she was once “…struggling with figuring out what to do with herself” and that she was once “… trying to avoid breaking down.”

David Begnaud: Isn’t it imaginable that she was once having ideas of suicide?

Jeff Roberts: I’d say no. … She had began seeing a counselor. That’s anyone who was once having a look ahead in existence.

Jason’s son, Logan, additionally took the stand for the protection. He testified that he heard his father inside of the home when the gunshots went off that night time. But the prosecution questions his reminiscence.

Jeff Roberts: When he helps to keep listening to the similar tale, his tales will get started matching up reasonably like several 14-year-olds would.

Nickolas Heatherly: His tale by no means modified. He was once interviewed via regulation enforcement, and it stayed constant.

On the final day of the trial, Jason Crawford took the stand. He informed the jury that he cherished Tiffiney and denied killing her. CBS News



As the trial was once drawing to a detailed, the protection made a daring choice. They known as Jason to the stand. He testified that he cherished Tiffiney and denied killing her, however each the prosecution and the protection recognize there was once some extent the place he misplaced his cool.

Robert Tuten: He argued a little bit bit with the prosecutor.

Jeff Roberts: The individual at the stand was once the person who it’s essential to simply see doing this.

Jason additionally testified that he known as Tiffiney a degrading identify that night time she died.

David Begnaud: You stated to the jury, I used to be making an attempt as easiest I may to make her harm inside of up to I used to be hurting.

Jason Crawford: Mm-hmm. Yeah. … I used to be simply mainly speaking all the way down to her … like she was once no longer human. … I believe sorry … as a result of I believe like perhaps that contributed to what driven her to — over the brink to do this.

Even even though Jason’s testimony most likely did him no favors, there was once nonetheless no direct bodily proof pointing against his guilt.

Robert Tuten: There’s no proof that Jason fired the gun.

And after 4 days of testimony, the case went to the jury.

Megan Brock: I stated, “Oh, God, here we go. … I don’t know if this man did it or not.”

HOW THE JURY REACHED A VERDICT

It was once Nov. 18, 2022, and Jason Crawford’s destiny was once now in the palms of a jury. Behind closed doorways, Megan Brock says she and a number of other fellow jurors had been at the fence about his guilt.

Megan Brock: And I used to be, like, “So, we’re gonna sit here for the next, however long it takes?”

Cheryl McGucken: My abdomen was once in knots.

Cheryl McGucken admits she was once fearful for Jason and his circle of relatives.

Cheryl McGucken: You know, that is my son-in-law.

After a number of hours deliberating, the jury asked get entry to to that frame digicam pictures. Then they requested for the 911 recording.

JASON CRAWFORD (to 911): …My spouse is shot. I would like somebody out right here, please.

About half-hour later, they introduced they’d reached a call. Cheryl was once in the court docket, just for the second one time.

David Begnaud: And who had been you with for the verdict?

Cheryl McGucken: I used to be sitting with my husband appropriate in the back of Jason’s folks and the remainder of his circle of relatives.

As for the verdict, that is how Megan says the jury got here to their choice.

Megan Brock: When we listened to that 911 call once more, that was once it.

David Begnaud: So, the 911 call sealed the deal?

Megan Brock: That was once it.

David Begnaud: Really.

Megan Brock: The … operator, she helps to keep asking him, you understand, “who shot her?” Finally, she was once, like, OK, neatly, the place is the gun at? And he stated, laying beside her. … And we had been like, like, wait what?

911 DISPATCHER: Where is the gun at?



JASON CRAWFORD: It’s laying beside her.

Megan Brock: He obviously stated “the gun is laying beside her” … When in reality, the frame cam footages confirmed her keeping the gun, slightly, however keeping the gun.

David Begnaud: The gun wasn’t laying beside her.

Jason Crawford: It was once beside her as a result of it is on her facet, in her hand.

David Begnaud: They discovered the gun in her hand?

Jason Crawford: Yes.

David Begnaud: You perceive the adaptation between in her hand and laying beside her?

Jason Crawford: To some folks, sure. Like, beside her, it is beside. Like laying on her — it is beside her. … I simply selected the improper phrases to mention.

But the jury didn’t see it that manner.

Megan Brock: I stated, “Oh f***. He’s guilty.” Everybody stated the similar factor. They had been like, “he’s guilty.”

Thirty mins after the jury listened to Jason Crawford’s 911 call, they went again into the court docket and delivered a accountable verdict. CBS News



David Begnaud: The verdict was once accountable.

Jason Crawford: Yes. … It simply felt adore it should not be taking place … it was once improbable. So, I used to be simply shocked.

Cheryl McGucken: You know, I had a pal that stated … “hallelujah.” And that in reality afflicted me. Because that wasn’t the rest to cheer about. … There’s no justice right here. Everybody loses.

David Begnaud: You are a grandmother.

Cheryl McGucken: Mm-Hmm.

David Begnaud: And there are two youngsters left in the back of who had not anything to do with this.

Cheryl McGucken: Right. Exactly.

David Begnaud: But on the finish of the day, this guy was once placed on trial.

Cheryl McGucken: Mm-hmm.

David Begnaud: The proof was once heard.

Cheryl McGucken: Mm-hmm.

David Begnaud: He was once convicted.

Cheryl McGucken: Mm-hmm.

David Begnaud: So, he’s a killer in the eyes of the regulation.

Cheryl McGucken: You know, they’ll do an enchantment. I do not wish to misspeak in this in any respect.

David Begnaud: But whilst you say they are doing the enchantment, what do you imply? Are you protective him?

Cheryl McGucken: I — I do not have any reason why to offer protection to him, um, however I’m going to let issues play out as they’re going to.

Following this interview, Begnaud requested Cheryl if she had any pastime in seeing the proof.

David Begnaud: You stated you probably did. You requested if shall we display it to you. We supplied you with what was once in the general public report.

Cheryl McGucken: Yeah.

David Begnaud: What do you currently consider?

Cheryl McGucken: Well, I now consider that he did kill her.

Cheryl McGucken: Reading the proof, going via what was once stated throughout the trial. It — it — it made it painfully glaring.

On March 10, 2023, Cheryl McGucken took the stand once more at Jason’s sentencing listening to. But this time, she spoke for her daughter.

CHERYL MCGUCKEN (studying): I could not know how my son-in-law, Jason, may glance me in the attention for five-and-a-half years, if he had murdered my daughter.

“Jason, if not you, who?” Cheryl McGucken requested her son-in-law at his sentencing listening to. CBS News



“48 Hours”‘ cameras had been once more outdoor the court docket having a look in, so Cheryl shared with us, what she stated at once to Jason.

CHERYL MCGUCKEN (studying): Jason, if no longer you, who? You had been there. You know the reality. … I pray you are going to at some point to find knowledge and power to talk the reality.

She stated that in entrance of her grandchildren, too — they had been sitting in the very entrance row. Cheryl did not know that Jason’s folks had been going to deliver them.

As the pass judgement on ready to condemn Jason Crawford, his attorneys had been nonetheless pleading his innocence, simply as Jason did when Begnaud first spoke with him.

David Begnaud: If I may interview Tiffiney these days, what do you assume she’d inform me?

Jason Crawford: Probably that she’s sorry. She’s — did not notice that it could impact such a lot of folks like — adore it did.

David Begnaud: She would not inform me that you are a liar and a killer?

Jason Crawford: No. I do not believe so.

Jason was once sentenced to 99 years in jail. But beneath Alabama regulation, he’s going to be eligible for parole in 15 years.

David Begnaud: What do you assume Tiffiney would say now, having noticed you at the stand?

Cheryl McGucken: I will listen her pronouncing, “I’m proud of you, Mama.”

“She was my first born. My only daughter,” Cheryl McGucken stated. “She was very involved with her children. … She used to dance and sing with them all the time.”

Now, Cheryl simply needs to be sure that her grandchildren are proud in their mom, and not overlook who Tiffiney was once and what she stood for.

Cheryl McGucken: She was once simply an angel that got here down from heaven for a little while to show all folks … how you can love and be sort and be giving.

Tiffiney’s kids these days are living with Jason’s folks.





Produced via Stephanie Slifer and Judy Rybak. Gabriella Demirdjian is the sector manufacturer. Ryan Smith is the improvement manufacturer. Liz Caholo is the affiliate manufacturer. Jud Johnston, Wini Dini and George Baluzy are the editors. Peter Schweitzer is the senior manufacturer. Nancy Kramer is the manager tale editor. Judy Tygard is the manager manufacturer.

Trending News