Thrown beer can leads to fatal shooting in Florida

A can of beer, a semi-automatic pistol and a dune buggy have been elements in a dangerous war of words in Florida on Friday.

A Florida guy allegedly threw a beer can as a dune buggy handed him, then fatally shot the motive force after a war of words, in accordance to court docket data.

The alleged shooter, Wallace Mannin Kirkland, 59, of Sorrento, Florida, used to be status at the facet of a highway along with his spouse and their neighbor when every other guy drove via in a dune buggy, in accordance to an arrest affidavit. Kirkland “either attempted to or did throw a beer can” over the car because it handed, main to a war of words between the motive force and Kirkland.

Wallace Mannin Kirkland used to be launched on a $40,000 bond. Lake County Sheriff's Office

“I’m going to kill you,” the motive force allegedly instructed Kirkland after exiting his car, in accordance to the affidavit.

When the 2 males have been inside 4 ft of one another, Kirkland allegedly shot the person in the chest with a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, prompting the sufferer to say “he couldn’t believe” Wallace Kirkland shot him, in accordance to the affidavit.

Witnesses to the incident instructed government they may no longer see any guns in the sufferer’s hand, and the affidavit famous that the sufferer used to be each “outnumbered and physically smaller” than Kirkland and his neighbor.

According to court docket data, the sufferer tried to go back to his car and force away, however he misplaced awareness. He later died at a close-by health facility in Eustis, Florida.

“Based on multiple interviews with witnesses, it appeared that Mr. Kirkland and [the victim] had several verbal altercations in the past,” in accordance to the arrest affidavit.

Kirkland used to be arrested round middle of the night on May 13 and charged with manslaughter and annoyed battery. He in short hung on a $40,000 bail.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office consultant showed that Kirkland used to be launched on bond and used to be nonetheless accepted to raise a firearm till he’s convicted.

Kirkland is scheduled to be arraigned on June 5.