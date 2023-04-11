Three shot, including baby and toddler, San Antonio Police say

Police mentioned the kids have been simply 1 and 2 years previous. They imagine the shooter was once the girl’s spouse.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say 3 other folks – including a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old – have been hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an obvious home dispute ended in violence Monday evening.

The 3rd sufferer is a 28-year-old lady believed to be their mom, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus mentioned. The suspect, an unidentified 50-year-old guy believed to be the girl's spouse, was once taken into custody within the house.

Police replied to the five hundred block of Robinhood Place in a while after 7 p.m. and discovered the girl shot at the sidewalk upon arrival. At about 8:45 p.m., McManus mentioned the 3 sufferers have been “in surgery right now.”

McManus mentioned an 8-year-old and 11-year-old additionally within the house have been in a position to flee “by breaking windows at different parts of the house and exiting.” They have been believed to be bodily unhurt.

He also known as the location "infuriating" given the county's efforts at curtailing home violence.

“With all the resources and effort that we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things,” McManus mentioned. “It’s simply irritating that this stuff proceed to occur with the hassle that we position on seeking to save you home violence and helping the sufferers within the aftermath of a home violence incident.”

This is a growing tale. Check again with KENS5.com for updates.

