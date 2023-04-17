Three criminal cases made from Wisconsin clergy abuse probe | Wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s attorney general says his two-year-long investigation into clergy sex abuse has resulted in three criminal cases.

Attorney General Josh Kaul released an update on his investigation on Monday.

“The progress that’s been made through the clergy and faith leader abuse initiative is due to the fortitude of those who’ve made reports, and I encourage anyone who is considering making a report to contact us,” Kaul said in a statement.

April 17, 2023 marks two years since Kaul first opened a hotline for survivors to report sexual abuse, no matter how old.

Since then, Kaul said his office has received 248 completed reports. He said his investigators have helped make three cases from those reports, including:

A Waushara County case against leader Remington Nystrom that had occurred at a church camp from back in 2009. Nystrom pleaded no contest last week to Second-Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He will be sentenced in July.

A Walworth County case against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick for alleged abuse of a child back in 1977. Prosecutors filed formal Fourth-Degree Sexual Assault charges last week.

Accusations against John Cullinan, a now-dead priest from La Crosse. Survivors accused Cullinan of never before reported abuse. The complaint resulted in Cullinan’s name being added to the Catholic Church’s list of clergy with substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse.

Catholic leaders in Wisconsin have in the past questioned why Kaul has only focused on their clergy members, and not widened the probe to other churches or other faith leaders.

Kaul is encouraging other survivors to share their stories with his office, but is also signaling that his probe is coming to an end.

“After following up as appropriate with each and every report made to Wisconsin DOJ as part of the initiative, the department will issue a final report. The report will provide an overview of the initiative, the reports made to Wisconsin DOJ, and what has been done in response to those reports. The report also will discuss institutional responses to allegations of sexual abuse, including responses to the Wisconsin DOJ initiative,” Kaul said in a statement, though he didn’t say when that report will be made public.