Three Cougars to Tee off at Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Three University of Houston Men’s Golfers will compete as folks at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational, starting Monday morning at Walden on Lake Conroe Golf Club.



Senior Nick Sutton , senior Marcus Wochner and redshirt freshman Ruben Lindsay will constitute the Cougars at the 6,756-yard, par-72 path.



The Cougars will play 36 holes Monday starting with an 8 a.m., shotgun get started with the Final Round teeing off Tuesday morning.



LIVE SCORING

Fans can observe reside scoring at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational via visiting Golfstat.com and following the correct hyperlinks or by clicking here.



ABOUT the COUGARS

A switch from Tennessee Tech, Sutton has gave the impression in 4 tournaments in 2022-23 all over his first season with the Cougars. He tied for 9th at the Houston Classic, thank you to a Second-Round 67, on Feb. 13-14 and lately tied for 13th at the All-American Intercollegiate Individual event at Golf Club of Houston on March 20-21.



Wochner has posted a 73.17 scoring reasonable in 8 tournaments this season and tied for 2nd with a rating of 10-under 206 at the HCU-Colin Montgomerie Invitational on March 6-7 after firing 3 instantly sub-par rounds, together with 68s within the First and Final rounds.



A switch from Auburn in his first season with the Cougars, Lindsay has gave the impression in seven tournaments and completed 13th at the Bluejack National Shootout with a rating of 1-under 143 on Sept. 26, 2022.



­TEAM FIELD



The Cougar trio will face student-athletes from Rice, Stetson, ULM, North Alabama, Tarleton, New Orleans, UIW, Houston Christian, UT Rio Grande Valley, Central Michigan, Nicholls, Texas A&M-Commerce and Midland College.



­PAIRINGS



For Monday’s first-day motion at the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational, the Cougars will compete in teams with student-athletes from Texas A&M-Commerce and Midland College starting at 8 a.m.



Wochner will get started the day within the first team off No. 14 with Sutton (No. 15) and Lindsay (No. 15) following.



Fans can to find whole Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational pairings by clicking here.



UP NEXT

Following the Huntsville Toyota Walden Invitational, the Cougars will compete as a crew for the remaining time all over the common season after they tee off at the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on April 10-11.



The Cougars input the postseason after they tee off at the American Athletic Conference Championships at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., on April 21-23.



From there, Houston seems to compete in NCAA Regional play. The 2023 NCAA Regionals can be held at six websites around the country on May 15-17: Auburn University Club (Auburn, Ala.); Eagle Eye (Bath, Michigan); Bear’s Best Las Vegas (Las Vegas); The Institute Golf Club (Morgan Hill, Calif.); Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club (Norman, Okla.) and The Cliffs at Keowee Falls (Salem, S.C.).



The Top Five groups and the low person now not on a qualifying crew at each and every NCAA Regional will advance to the NCAA Championships set for May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.



