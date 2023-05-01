Three arrested, two at large in Texarkana park shooting | Texas News

TEXARKANA, Texas – Tensions had been prime all over the three-hitter between Texas A&M at Texarkana and the University of Houston-Victoria (UHV) on Saturday, as an altercation between folks resulted in the shooting harm of a participant at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park. As a results of the incident, 3 suspects were arrested, whilst two are nonetheless at large.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) reported that the shooting passed off at a close-by community situated west of the park, in entrance of a space on Lynda Street. According to TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn, Kamauri Butler and Demarco Banks allegedly fired photographs at every different, and one of the most bullets traveled about 400 ft and struck the unsuspecting sufferer who was once status in the bullpen space.

- Advertisement -

The TTPD arrested 3 males at the scene, and they’ve issued arrest warrants for the two males who fled the scene. Marcell Beaver was once arrested for ownership of marijuana, Nathan Moore was once arrested for tampering with proof, and Yankeengea Smith was once arrested for illegal ownership of a firearm through a felon, in addition to two counts of ownership of a managed substance, specifically methamphetamines and ecstasy tablets.

The TTPD has reported that the shooting sufferer is recently getting better and is in solid situation at an area sanatorium. Meanwhile, the three-hitter was once canceled after the incident.

If you may have any information in regards to the whereabouts of both Demarco Banks or Kamauri Butler, please touch TTPD at 903-798-3876 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.