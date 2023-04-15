Thousands of NYC Shoplifting Cases Committed by Just 327 People

New York City’s storefront companies, already weathering inflation and an asymmetric restoration from the coronavirus pandemic, also are contending with what the police say is a dramatic build up in shoplifting. But statistics additionally expose a startling truth: A relative handful of shoplifters are answerable for an outsize share of retail crime.

Nearly a 3rd of all shoplifting arrests in New York City remaining yr concerned simply 327 folks, the police mentioned. Collectively, they have been arrested and rearrested greater than 6,000 instances, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell mentioned. Some have interaction in shoplifting as a business, whilst others are pushed by dependancy or psychological sickness; the police didn’t determine the 327 folks within the research.

The sufferers also are concentrated: 18 division retail outlets and 7 chain pharmacy places accounted for 20 % of all court cases, the police mentioned.

Petty thefts are one of the principle drivers of town’s overall crime rate, whilst murders, shootings and different violent crimes have persisted to drop. At a contemporary news convention, Commissioner Sewell mentioned the placement demanded a “perpetual carousel of police resources.”