Thousands gather for massive writers strike rally in downtown Los Angeles

Thousands of other people accrued in downtown Los Angeles on Friday to turn reinforce for the continuing Writers Guild of America strike.

With greater than a dozen unions becoming a member of the writers together with the United Teachers of Los Angeles, the Service Employees International Union, Sag-Aftra, and extra, the rally was once an indication of solidarity. California Congressman Adam Schiff was once additionally in attendance.

As observed in pictures, attendees marched at the streets whilst keeping indicators with the theme “Unions Strike Back.”

“We really needed this first-time gathering for support and to stay connected — ‘United not divided’ as we say,” mentioned Kristen Thomas, a WGA picketer for the closing 4 weeks.

The strike began on May 2, with writers status out of doors studios on a daily basis in protest.

The rally was once held close to South Figueroa and West twelfth Streets to coincide with an annual California Democratic Convention assembly around the boulevard, consistent with organizers.

“This is a real labor movement going on right now,” mentioned Trip Hope with UTLA. “We want everybody who is working hard to make a decent living.”

Walton Dornisch, a WGA member, mentioned, “I believe this is a pivotal moment for the WGA and SAG and that those unions, those guilds could be totally broken up and a memory so that’s why I’m here.”

The WGA strike marks the primary in greater than 10 years, with writers protesting over the loss of growth in talks between WGA and AMPTP.

WGA represents round 11,500 writers operating in movie, tv, and different spaces of leisure.

Among the writers’ calls for are higher pay, necessary staffing, an build up in streaming residuals, a ban on using AI, and extra. They say that part of all writers lately earn the naked minimal in their contract. Writers additionally need upper contributions to their 401-k plan and well being fund.

The strike is impacting quite a lot of programming and manufacturing, shutting down TV displays, movie units, and extra.

“A lot of workers are dealing with issues that we’re dealing with like AI coming for all of our jobs. So there’s a natural affinity happening right now. I’ve never seen anything like it,” mentioned WGA member Olga Lexell.

“We’re here to have our voices heard. A lot of union contracts are due this year, and we’re here to let everybody know that we as union members are sticking together and we want fair contracts. We support the writers. We are with them in their fight and their struggle,” mentioned Joaquin Miramontes, an SEIU member attending the rally.

Many who attended mentioned it was once the primary time they’d witnessed a couple of unions coming in combination in one of these display of reinforce. WGA writers will proceed their picketing on Monday, however an settlement turns out some distance from being reached.