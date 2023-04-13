Thomas Zilliacus withdraws from bidding process

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn from the race to shop for Manchester United, describing the takeover process as a ‘farce’ because it moved to a 3rd spherical of bidding.
Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been the 2 main bidders to take the membership out of the arms of the Glazer circle of relatives.
But Zilliacus later additionally went public along with his hobby, even supposing he was once by no means observed as a contender in the similar approach, having referred to as upon the 2 different events to unite with him. The Finn, who has completed maximum of his public speaking by way of Twitter, additionally deliberate to present a 50% stake to fan possession.
This week, bidders have been invited by means of Raine Group, overseeing the possible takeover, to publish 3rd and last provides by means of the top of April, as 90min defined on Tuesday. There may be a cut-off date in mid-April for due diligence, which is able to lead immediately onto the anticipated 3rd bids.
But the process seems to had been an excessive amount of for Zilliacus, criticising the delays and tweeting about his basic displeasure.
“The bidding is turning into a farce, with Glazers giving no respect to the club,” he stated.
“Jim Ratcliffe, Sheikh Jassim and myself all were ready to negotiate a deal to buy United. Instead, Glazers chose to start a new round. I will not participate in a farce set up to maximize the profit for the sellers at the expense of Manchester United.”
