Thomas Keebler faces child abuse charges in road rage attack

Thomas Keebler faces charges in a road-rage attack in opposition to teenagers in Florida. (Mugshot from Walton County Sheriff’s Office; surveillance video of the attack Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

A 40-year-old guy with an in depth legal historical past who is regarded as to be a “danger on the road and off,” is dealing with charges of child abuse and battery after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old lady and her boyfriend in a fuel station car parking zone following a road rage incident in Florida, in line with a news liberate from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Keebler used to be charged with battery, legal mischief, and child abuse in the April 21 attack on the Boggy Bayou Store on Highway 20 in Niceville, Florida.

