Friday, May 26, 2023
type here...
Oklahoma-news

This Is the Most Unique Job in Oklahoma | Oklahoma

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
This Is the Most Unique Job in Oklahoma | Oklahoma


The United States has the most dynamic economy in the world. Where it once was symbolized by the automotive and steel industries, the American economy is now the world’s technology colossus. But the U.S. economy is more than that. It is a unique sum of the parts of 50 states whose identities are often tied to a particular job or industry. (And domestic workers hold the most jobs in these 12 states.)

Using data on employment by state for all detailed occupations from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Wage and Employment Statistics survey for May 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most unique job in every state.

- Advertisement -

Based on location quotient – the ratio of the concentration of an occupation’s employment in a state relative to its concentration nationwide – gambling surveillance officers and gambling investigators ranks as the most unique occupation in Oklahoma. With 1,700 jobs in the field out of 1,604,790 jobs in the state, the occupation is 14.9 times more concentrated in Oklahoma than it is nationwide.

The average annual wage for workers in the occupation across the state is $31,310, compared to $39,290 nationwide.

 

- Advertisement -
State Most unique job Occupation’s location quotient Occupation employment in state Occupation’s avg. annual wage in state ($)
Alabama Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders 6.2 1,990 37,270
Alaska Zoologists and wildlife biologists 20.7 740 81,320
Arizona Continuous mining machine operators 6.8 1,880 51,800
Arkansas Agricultural product graders and sorters 7.6 1,470 33,470
California Crop, nursery, and greenhouse farmworkers and laborers 5.6 188,580 34,790
Colorado Atmospheric and space scientists 5.7 1,050 107,220
Connecticut Methal and plastic lathe and turning machine tool setters, operators, and tenders 5.4 1,160 48,140
Delaware Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers 8.3 3,400 31,190
Florida Bridge and lock tenders 3.6 820 32,040
Georgia Textile winding, twisting, and drawing out machine setters, operators, and tenders 11.5 8,570 34,890
Hawaii Motorboat operators 45.4 570 52,930
Idaho Nuclear engineers 9.0 590 149,100
Illinois Misc. mathematical science occupations 6.3 960 79,540
Indiana Metal-refining furnace operators and tenders 10.6 4,290 67,860
Iowa Agricultural technicians 9.2 1,250 49,630
Kansas Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers 19.2 5,760 56,560
Kentucky Metal and plastic forging machine setters, operators, and tenders 7.3 1,000 52,490
Louisiana Sailors and marine oilers 19.1 6,790 52,910
Maine Logging equipment operators 7.4 760 43,240
Maryland Astronomers 18.0 690 141,880
Massachusetts Biochemists and biophysicists 10.5 8,250 117,830
Michigan Metal and plastic patternmakers 9.3 590 64,050
Minnesota Misc. gambling service workers 13.2 3,090 30,520
Mississippi Upholsterers 17.0 3,500 37,280
Missouri Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders 6.8 830 48,000
Montana Gambling and sports book writers and runners 21.7 570 20,020
Nebraska Transportation equipment electrical and electronics installers and repairers 8.9 500 73,550
Nevada Gambling managers 31.8 1,460 90,350
New Hampshire Misc. metal and plastic workers 6.5 610 40,520
New Jersey Shampooers 7.8 1,620 29,190
New Mexico Extraction worker helpers 17.5 670 43,760
New York Transit and railroad police 7.0 1,460 76,290
North Carolina Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders 7.4 1,550 30,030
North Dakota Wellhead pumpers 30.6 1,220 64,350
Ohio Engine and other machine assemblers 4.2 7,660 56,370
Oklahoma Gambling surveillance officers and investigators 14.9 1,700 31,310
Oregon Misc. personal care and service workers 24.2 18,430 34,900
Pennsylvania Metal pourers and casters 4.5 1,070 42,690
Rhode Island Jewelers and precious stone and metal workers 7.5 640 45,750
South Carolina Tire builders 15.4 4,120 52,610
South Dakota Forest and conservation workers 34.4 610 33,250
Tennessee Statistical assistants 12.0 1,690 51,840
Texas Oil and gas derrick operators 7.2 6,930 51,570
Utah Continuous mining machine operators 7.2 1,070 63,690
Vermont Misc. community and social service specialists 5.0 940 48,080
Virginia Metal and plastic layout workers 12.6 2,260 57,530
Washington Tapers 7.4 2,420 75,320
West Virginia Mining roof bolters 87.5 680 66,080
Wisconsin Foundry mold and coremakers 5.3 1,150 43,410
Wyoming Oil and gas roustabouts 28.5 2,020 48,120

 

This article First appeared in the center square

Previous article
This Is the Most Unique Job in Florida | Florida
Next article
This Is the Most Unique Job in Georgia | Georgia

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks