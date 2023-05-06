This Is the Hardest College to Get into in Georgia | Georgia

Deciding the place to pass school is the first primary existence determination many Americans make. And whilst there are lots of elements to weigh when settling on a faculty – together with price and distance from house – lots of the 16.6 million American school scholars these days selected to sign up in the highest college they might get into.

It is typically believed that graduates of elite faculties and universities are higher located for higher-paying careers later in existence. And there’s numerous proof to again this declare. According to one find out about performed between 1996 and 2014, about 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite post-secondary faculties. (This is where the 25 richest American billionaires went to college.)

Because elite faculties and universities be offering prime quality and rigorous educational systems, they obtain way more packages each and every 12 months than they are able to settle for. As a consequence, lots of the highest faculties in the nation also are the maximum selective. It is price noting that those that graduate from top-tier establishments are prime achievers to start with, and due to this fact, any profession good fortune can’t be attributed to their school training on my own.

Based on knowledge from the U.S. Department of Education, of the 29 faculties or universities in Georgia with to be had knowledge, Emory University, situated in Atlanta, ranks as the toughest college to get into. Only 13.1% of candidates for the fall 2021 semester have been admitted, and the median SAT rating amongst enrolled scholars in the 2020-2021 educational 12 months was once 1455 out of a conceivable 1600.

The reasonable price of attending Emory University as a full-time scholar is $72,604 for one educational 12 months. Average annual price of attendance is just for full-time, first-time, undergraduates who obtain Title IV help.

All faculties inside each and every state with a minimum of 1,000 candidates in fall 2021 have been ranked according to an index rating of median SAT rankings, from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and admissions charges, from the National Center for Education Statistics. Average annual price of attendance could also be from the College Scorecard.

State Hardest college to get into Admissions price, Fall 2021 (%) Combined median SAT rankings (out of 1600) Avg. annual price of attendance ($) Schools thought to be in state Alabama Tuskegee University 34.2 953 40,750 17 Alaska University of Alaska Fairbanks 64.7 1160 19,135 1 Arizona Ottawa University-Surprise 30.5 981 45,139 5 Arkansas Lyon College 27.2 1091 41,396 12 California California Institute of Technology 3.9 1555 74,763 53 Colorado United States Air Force Academy 12.4 1325 N/A 13 Connecticut Yale University 5.3 1520 76,645 14 Delaware University of Delaware 72.3 1240 28,708 2 Florida University of Florida 30.1 1375 21,151 27 Georgia Emory University 13.1 1455 72,604 29 Hawaii University of Hawaii at Manoa 70.0 1175 23,405 5 Idaho The College of Idaho 56.3 1145 45,607 6 Illinois University of Chicago 6.5 1535 81,531 39 Indiana University of Notre Dame 15.1 1475 74,172 27 Iowa Grinnell College 10.5 1446 70,346 20 Kansas Sterling College 47.4 990 40,406 9 Kentucky Berea College 33.0 1180 54,866 18 Louisiana Tulane University of Louisiana 9.6 1420 75,628 15 Maine Colby College 8.9 1450 73,600 5 Maryland Johns Hopkins University 7.5 1515 74,001 12 Massachusetts Massachusetts Institute of Technology 4.1 1545 73,160 37 Michigan University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 20.2 1430 30,926 25 Minnesota Carleton College 17.5 1425 74,275 19 Mississippi Mississippi College 49.0 1200 34,918 8 Missouri Washington University in St. Louis 13.0 1520 76,910 20 Montana The University of Montana-Western 33.3 1005 17,790 6 Nebraska University of Nebraska-Lincoln 81.1 1215 24,400 6 Nevada University of Nevada-Las Vegas 83.5 1140 18,756 2 New Hampshire Dartmouth College 6.2 1500 77,152 3 New Jersey Princeton University 4.4 1510 74,150 19 New Mexico Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus 32.5 1055 17,897 4 New York Columbia University in the City of New York 4.1 1515 79,750 81 North Carolina Duke University 5.9 1520 77,846 41 North Dakota University of Mary 78.8 1110 30,194 4 Ohio Case Western Reserve University 30.2 1430 69,526 38 Oklahoma Oklahoma Baptist University 55.7 1105 42,983 11 Oregon Corban University 37.5 1080 45,919 13 Pennsylvania University of Pennsylvania 5.9 1515 78,186 61 Rhode Island Brown University 5.5 1500 77,490 6 South Carolina Clemson University 49.2 1300 32,254 22 South Dakota Augustana University 71.8 1223 47,710 7 Tennessee Vanderbilt University 7.1 1520 73,148 23 Texas Rice University 9.5 1515 67,102 54 Utah Brigham Young University 59.2 1305 18,936 5 Vermont Middlebury College 13.4 1430 74,248 3 Virginia Washington and Lee University 18.8 1425 73,900 33 Washington University of Washington-Seattle Campus 53.5 1327 26,825 14 West Virginia University of Charleston 69.7 1073 43,829 12 Wisconsin University of Wisconsin-Madison 60.4 1360 26,393 13 Wyoming University of Wyoming 96.8 1140 20,258 1