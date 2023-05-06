This Is the Hardest College to Get into in Georgia | Georgia

Deciding the place to pass school is the first primary existence determination many Americans make. And whilst there are lots of elements to weigh when settling on a faculty – together with price and distance from house – lots of the 16.6 million American school scholars these days selected to sign up in the highest college they might get into.
It is typically believed that graduates of elite faculties and universities are higher located for higher-paying careers later in existence. And there’s numerous proof to again this declare. According to one find out about performed between 1996 and 2014, about 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite post-secondary faculties. (This is where the 25 richest American billionaires went to college.)
Because elite faculties and universities be offering prime quality and rigorous educational systems, they obtain way more packages each and every 12 months than they are able to settle for. As a consequence, lots of the highest faculties in the nation also are the maximum selective. It is price noting that those that graduate from top-tier establishments are prime achievers to start with, and due to this fact, any profession good fortune can’t be attributed to their school training on my own.
Based on knowledge from the U.S. Department of Education, of the 29 faculties or universities in Georgia with to be had knowledge, Emory University, situated in Atlanta, ranks as the toughest college to get into. Only 13.1% of candidates for the fall 2021 semester have been admitted, and the median SAT rating amongst enrolled scholars in the 2020-2021 educational 12 months was once 1455 out of a conceivable 1600.
The reasonable price of attending Emory University as a full-time scholar is $72,604 for one educational 12 months. Average annual price of attendance is just for full-time, first-time, undergraduates who obtain Title IV help.
All faculties inside each and every state with a minimum of 1,000 candidates in fall 2021 have been ranked according to an index rating of median SAT rankings, from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and admissions charges, from the National Center for Education Statistics. Average annual price of attendance could also be from the College Scorecard.
|State
|Hardest college to get into
|Admissions price, Fall 2021 (%)
|Combined median SAT rankings (out of 1600)
|Avg. annual price of attendance ($)
|Schools thought to be in state
|Alabama
|Tuskegee University
|34.2
|953
|40,750
|17
|Alaska
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|64.7
|1160
|19,135
|1
|Arizona
|Ottawa University-Surprise
|30.5
|981
|45,139
|5
|Arkansas
|Lyon College
|27.2
|1091
|41,396
|12
|California
|California Institute of Technology
|3.9
|1555
|74,763
|53
|Colorado
|United States Air Force Academy
|12.4
|1325
|N/A
|13
|Connecticut
|Yale University
|5.3
|1520
|76,645
|14
|Delaware
|University of Delaware
|72.3
|1240
|28,708
|2
|Florida
|University of Florida
|30.1
|1375
|21,151
|27
|Georgia
|Emory University
|13.1
|1455
|72,604
|29
|Hawaii
|University of Hawaii at Manoa
|70.0
|1175
|23,405
|5
|Idaho
|The College of Idaho
|56.3
|1145
|45,607
|6
|Illinois
|University of Chicago
|6.5
|1535
|81,531
|39
|Indiana
|University of Notre Dame
|15.1
|1475
|74,172
|27
|Iowa
|Grinnell College
|10.5
|1446
|70,346
|20
|Kansas
|Sterling College
|47.4
|990
|40,406
|9
|Kentucky
|Berea College
|33.0
|1180
|54,866
|18
|Louisiana
|Tulane University of Louisiana
|9.6
|1420
|75,628
|15
|Maine
|Colby College
|8.9
|1450
|73,600
|5
|Maryland
|Johns Hopkins University
|7.5
|1515
|74,001
|12
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|4.1
|1545
|73,160
|37
|Michigan
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|20.2
|1430
|30,926
|25
|Minnesota
|Carleton College
|17.5
|1425
|74,275
|19
|Mississippi
|Mississippi College
|49.0
|1200
|34,918
|8
|Missouri
|Washington University in St. Louis
|13.0
|1520
|76,910
|20
|Montana
|The University of Montana-Western
|33.3
|1005
|17,790
|6
|Nebraska
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|81.1
|1215
|24,400
|6
|Nevada
|University of Nevada-Las Vegas
|83.5
|1140
|18,756
|2
|New Hampshire
|Dartmouth College
|6.2
|1500
|77,152
|3
|New Jersey
|Princeton University
|4.4
|1510
|74,150
|19
|New Mexico
|Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
|32.5
|1055
|17,897
|4
|New York
|Columbia University in the City of New York
|4.1
|1515
|79,750
|81
|North Carolina
|Duke University
|5.9
|1520
|77,846
|41
|North Dakota
|University of Mary
|78.8
|1110
|30,194
|4
|Ohio
|Case Western Reserve University
|30.2
|1430
|69,526
|38
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|55.7
|1105
|42,983
|11
|Oregon
|Corban University
|37.5
|1080
|45,919
|13
|Pennsylvania
|University of Pennsylvania
|5.9
|1515
|78,186
|61
|Rhode Island
|Brown University
|5.5
|1500
|77,490
|6
|South Carolina
|Clemson University
|49.2
|1300
|32,254
|22
|South Dakota
|Augustana University
|71.8
|1223
|47,710
|7
|Tennessee
|Vanderbilt University
|7.1
|1520
|73,148
|23
|Texas
|Rice University
|9.5
|1515
|67,102
|54
|Utah
|Brigham Young University
|59.2
|1305
|18,936
|5
|Vermont
|Middlebury College
|13.4
|1430
|74,248
|3
|Virginia
|Washington and Lee University
|18.8
|1425
|73,900
|33
|Washington
|University of Washington-Seattle Campus
|53.5
|1327
|26,825
|14
|West Virginia
|University of Charleston
|69.7
|1073
|43,829
|12
|Wisconsin
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|60.4
|1360
|26,393
|13
|Wyoming
|University of Wyoming
|96.8
|1140
|20,258
|1
