This Is the Hardest College to Get into in Colorado | Colorado

Deciding the place to pass faculty is the first main lifestyles resolution many Americans make. And whilst there are lots of elements to weigh when deciding on a college – together with value and distance from house – a lot of the 16.6 million American faculty scholars these days selected to sign up in the very best college they may get into.
It is typically believed that graduates of elite faculties and universities are higher located for higher-paying careers later in lifestyles. And there may be a variety of proof to again this declare. According to one learn about performed between 1996 and 2014, about 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite post-secondary faculties. (This is where the 25 richest American billionaires went to college.)
Because elite faculties and universities be offering top of the range and rigorous educational techniques, they obtain way more packages each and every 12 months than they are able to settle for. As a outcome, a lot of the very best faculties in the nation also are the maximum selective. It is price noting that those that graduate from top-tier establishments are prime achievers to start with, and subsequently, any occupation good fortune can’t be attributed to their faculty schooling on my own.
Based on knowledge from the U.S. Department of Education, of the 13 faculties or universities in Colorado with to be had knowledge, United States Air Force Academy, positioned in USAF Academy, ranks as the toughest college to get into. Only 12.4% of candidates for the fall 2021 semester have been admitted, and the median SAT ranking amongst enrolled scholars in the 2020-2021 educational 12 months used to be 1325 out of a imaginable 1600.
All faculties inside each and every state with a minimum of 1,000 candidates in fall 2021 have been ranked in line with an index ranking of median SAT rankings, from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and admissions charges, from the National Center for Education Statistics. Average annual value of attendance could also be from the College Scorecard.
|State
|Hardest college to get into
|Admissions fee, Fall 2021 (%)
|Combined median SAT rankings (out of 1600)
|Avg. annual value of attendance ($)
|Schools regarded as in state
|Alabama
|Tuskegee University
|34.2
|953
|40,750
|17
|Alaska
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|64.7
|1160
|19,135
|1
|Arizona
|Ottawa University-Surprise
|30.5
|981
|45,139
|5
|Arkansas
|Lyon College
|27.2
|1091
|41,396
|12
|California
|California Institute of Technology
|3.9
|1555
|74,763
|53
|Colorado
|United States Air Force Academy
|12.4
|1325
|N/A
|13
|Connecticut
|Yale University
|5.3
|1520
|76,645
|14
|Delaware
|University of Delaware
|72.3
|1240
|28,708
|2
|Florida
|University of Florida
|30.1
|1375
|21,151
|27
|Georgia
|Emory University
|13.1
|1455
|72,604
|29
|Hawaii
|University of Hawaii at Manoa
|70.0
|1175
|23,405
|5
|Idaho
|The College of Idaho
|56.3
|1145
|45,607
|6
|Illinois
|University of Chicago
|6.5
|1535
|81,531
|39
|Indiana
|University of Notre Dame
|15.1
|1475
|74,172
|27
|Iowa
|Grinnell College
|10.5
|1446
|70,346
|20
|Kansas
|Sterling College
|47.4
|990
|40,406
|9
|Kentucky
|Berea College
|33.0
|1180
|54,866
|18
|Louisiana
|Tulane University of Louisiana
|9.6
|1420
|75,628
|15
|Maine
|Colby College
|8.9
|1450
|73,600
|5
|Maryland
|Johns Hopkins University
|7.5
|1515
|74,001
|12
|Massachusetts
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|4.1
|1545
|73,160
|37
|Michigan
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|20.2
|1430
|30,926
|25
|Minnesota
|Carleton College
|17.5
|1425
|74,275
|19
|Mississippi
|Mississippi College
|49.0
|1200
|34,918
|8
|Missouri
|Washington University in St. Louis
|13.0
|1520
|76,910
|20
|Montana
|The University of Montana-Western
|33.3
|1005
|17,790
|6
|Nebraska
|University of Nebraska-Lincoln
|81.1
|1215
|24,400
|6
|Nevada
|University of Nevada-Las Vegas
|83.5
|1140
|18,756
|2
|New Hampshire
|Dartmouth College
|6.2
|1500
|77,152
|3
|New Jersey
|Princeton University
|4.4
|1510
|74,150
|19
|New Mexico
|Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
|32.5
|1055
|17,897
|4
|New York
|Columbia University in the City of New York
|4.1
|1515
|79,750
|81
|North Carolina
|Duke University
|5.9
|1520
|77,846
|41
|North Dakota
|University of Mary
|78.8
|1110
|30,194
|4
|Ohio
|Case Western Reserve University
|30.2
|1430
|69,526
|38
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma Baptist University
|55.7
|1105
|42,983
|11
|Oregon
|Corban University
|37.5
|1080
|45,919
|13
|Pennsylvania
|University of Pennsylvania
|5.9
|1515
|78,186
|61
|Rhode Island
|Brown University
|5.5
|1500
|77,490
|6
|South Carolina
|Clemson University
|49.2
|1300
|32,254
|22
|South Dakota
|Augustana University
|71.8
|1223
|47,710
|7
|Tennessee
|Vanderbilt University
|7.1
|1520
|73,148
|23
|Texas
|Rice University
|9.5
|1515
|67,102
|54
|Utah
|Brigham Young University
|59.2
|1305
|18,936
|5
|Vermont
|Middlebury College
|13.4
|1430
|74,248
|3
|Virginia
|Washington and Lee University
|18.8
|1425
|73,900
|33
|Washington
|University of Washington-Seattle Campus
|53.5
|1327
|26,825
|14
|West Virginia
|University of Charleston
|69.7
|1073
|43,829
|12
|Wisconsin
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|60.4
|1360
|26,393
|13
|Wyoming
|University of Wyoming
|96.8
|1140
|20,258
|1
This article First seemed in the center square