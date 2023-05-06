Saturday, May 6, 2023
Colorado

This Is the Hardest College to Get into in Colorado | Colorado


Deciding the place to pass faculty is the first main lifestyles resolution many Americans make. And whilst there are lots of elements to weigh when deciding on a college – together with value and distance from house – a lot of the 16.6 million American faculty scholars these days selected to sign up in the very best college they may get into.

It is typically believed that graduates of elite faculties and universities are higher located for higher-paying careers later in lifestyles. And there may be a variety of proof to again this declare. According to one learn about performed between 1996 and 2014, about 38% of Fortune 500 CEOs and 45% of billionaires attended elite post-secondary faculties. (This is where the 25 richest American billionaires went to college.)

Because elite faculties and universities be offering top of the range and rigorous educational techniques, they obtain way more packages each and every 12 months than they are able to settle for. As a outcome, a lot of the very best faculties in the nation also are the maximum selective. It is price noting that those that graduate from top-tier establishments are prime achievers to start with, and subsequently, any occupation good fortune can’t be attributed to their faculty schooling on my own.

Based on knowledge from the U.S. Department of Education, of the 13 faculties or universities in Colorado with to be had knowledge, United States Air Force Academy, positioned in USAF Academy, ranks as the toughest college to get into. Only 12.4% of candidates for the fall 2021 semester have been admitted, and the median SAT ranking amongst enrolled scholars in the 2020-2021 educational 12 months used to be 1325 out of a imaginable 1600.

All faculties inside each and every state with a minimum of 1,000 candidates in fall 2021 have been ranked in line with an index ranking of median SAT rankings, from the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard and admissions charges, from the National Center for Education Statistics. Average annual value of attendance could also be from the College Scorecard.

State Hardest college to get into Admissions fee, Fall 2021 (%) Combined median SAT rankings (out of 1600) Avg. annual value of attendance ($) Schools regarded as in state
Alabama Tuskegee University 34.2 953 40,750 17
Alaska University of Alaska Fairbanks 64.7 1160 19,135 1
Arizona Ottawa University-Surprise 30.5 981 45,139 5
Arkansas Lyon College 27.2 1091 41,396 12
California California Institute of Technology 3.9 1555 74,763 53
Colorado United States Air Force Academy 12.4 1325 N/A 13
Connecticut Yale University 5.3 1520 76,645 14
Delaware University of Delaware 72.3 1240 28,708 2
Florida University of Florida 30.1 1375 21,151 27
Georgia Emory University 13.1 1455 72,604 29
Hawaii University of Hawaii at Manoa 70.0 1175 23,405 5
Idaho The College of Idaho 56.3 1145 45,607 6
Illinois University of Chicago 6.5 1535 81,531 39
Indiana University of Notre Dame 15.1 1475 74,172 27
Iowa Grinnell College 10.5 1446 70,346 20
Kansas Sterling College 47.4 990 40,406 9
Kentucky Berea College 33.0 1180 54,866 18
Louisiana Tulane University of Louisiana 9.6 1420 75,628 15
Maine Colby College 8.9 1450 73,600 5
Maryland Johns Hopkins University 7.5 1515 74,001 12
Massachusetts Massachusetts Institute of Technology 4.1 1545 73,160 37
Michigan University of Michigan-Ann Arbor 20.2 1430 30,926 25
Minnesota Carleton College 17.5 1425 74,275 19
Mississippi Mississippi College 49.0 1200 34,918 8
Missouri Washington University in St. Louis 13.0 1520 76,910 20
Montana The University of Montana-Western 33.3 1005 17,790 6
Nebraska University of Nebraska-Lincoln 81.1 1215 24,400 6
Nevada University of Nevada-Las Vegas 83.5 1140 18,756 2
New Hampshire Dartmouth College 6.2 1500 77,152 3
New Jersey Princeton University 4.4 1510 74,150 19
New Mexico Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus 32.5 1055 17,897 4
New York Columbia University in the City of New York 4.1 1515 79,750 81
North Carolina Duke University 5.9 1520 77,846 41
North Dakota University of Mary 78.8 1110 30,194 4
Ohio Case Western Reserve University 30.2 1430 69,526 38
Oklahoma Oklahoma Baptist University 55.7 1105 42,983 11
Oregon Corban University 37.5 1080 45,919 13
Pennsylvania University of Pennsylvania 5.9 1515 78,186 61
Rhode Island Brown University 5.5 1500 77,490 6
South Carolina Clemson University 49.2 1300 32,254 22
South Dakota Augustana University 71.8 1223 47,710 7
Tennessee Vanderbilt University 7.1 1520 73,148 23
Texas Rice University 9.5 1515 67,102 54
Utah Brigham Young University 59.2 1305 18,936 5
Vermont Middlebury College 13.4 1430 74,248 3
Virginia Washington and Lee University 18.8 1425 73,900 33
Washington University of Washington-Seattle Campus 53.5 1327 26,825 14
West Virginia University of Charleston 69.7 1073 43,829 12
Wisconsin University of Wisconsin-Madison 60.4 1360 26,393 13
Wyoming University of Wyoming 96.8 1140 20,258 1

 

This article First seemed in the center square

