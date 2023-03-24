Friday, March 24, 2023
type here...
Colorado

This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Colorado | Colorado

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Colorado | Colorado


Motor car robbery is a rising drawback in the United States. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, an anti-crime and insurance coverage fraud nonprofit group, 932,329 automobiles had been reported stolen to regulation enforcement in 2021 – up 6% from the earlier yr and up 17% from 2019.

The pattern is most likely because of a number of elements. First, all through the COVID-19 pandemic, automobiles had been much more likely to be left sitting unattended and unused for longer than same old. Additionally, more moderen automobiles that use keyless access and push-button ignitions may also be extra prone to robbery, as criminals can use a device to magnify a key fob’s sign. This can permit thieves to unencumber and get started a car with no need the key fob on their particular person. (Here is a take a look at the least reliable cars in America.)

- Advertisement -

While motorists national now face a better chance of car robbery than they’ve in a few years, in some portions of the nation, automobile house owners are some distance much more likely to be sufferers of vehicle robbery than in others.

Of the seven metropolitan spaces in Colorado with to be had knowledge, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood ranks as having the absolute best motor car robbery fee. A complete of 28,683 automobiles, vans, and SUVs had been reported stolen in the metro house in 2021, or about 964.9 for each 100,000 folks.

For comparability, the statewide car robbery fee was once 661.2 consistent with 100,000 folks the similar yr, the absolute best fee amongst states.

- Advertisement -

All knowledge in this tale is from National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2021 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report.

 

State Metro house with the maximum car thefts Metro house car robbery fee, 2021 Total metro house car thefts, 2021 State car robbery fee, 2021 Total car thefts in state, 2021 Metro spaces in state
Alabama Birmingham-Hoover 292.2 3,256 225.9 11,384 12
Alaska Anchorage 330.7 1,319 239.7 1,756 2
Arizona Tucson 313.7 3,300 283.6 20,637 7
Arkansas Pine Bluff 444.4 384 301.0 9,108 6
California Bakersfield 1023.7 9,394 511.1 200,524 26
Colorado Denver-Aurora-Lakewood 964.9 28,683 661.2 38,430 7
Connecticut New Haven-Milford 311.8 2,693 215.5 7,771 4
Delaware Dover 141.7 261 186.6 1,872 1
Florida Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach 278.8 16,984 196.5 42,808 22
Georgia Columbus 400.0 1,310 240.9 26,017 14
Hawaii Honolulu 330.8 3,311 229.8 3,313 2
Idaho Pocatello 229.7 221 96.7 1,839 6
Illinois Springfield 282.3 584 225.4 28,559 10
Indiana Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson 360.2 7,660 236.3 16,081 12
Iowa Davenport-Moline-Rock Island 319.2 1,218 185.2 5,913 8
Kansas Wichita 479.1 3,104 311.8 9,151 4
Kentucky Louisville/Jefferson County 456.9 5,869 237.4 10,707 5
Louisiana New Orleans-Metairie 404.7 5,106 281.4 13,010 9
Maine Bangor 95.6 146 60.7 833 3
Maryland Baltimore-Columbia-Towson 238.2 6,760 223.1 13,756 5
Massachusetts Springfield 145.1 1,009 100.1 6,989 5
Michigan Kalamazoo-Portage 485.2 1,267 211.8 21,283 14
Minnesota Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington 380.4 14,039 297.3 16,968 5
Mississippi Jackson 295.1 1,733 216.8 6,396 3
Missouri Kansas City 529.8 11,653 428.1 26,408 8
Montana Billings 611.1 1,143 264.3 2,919 3
Nebraska Omaha-Council Bluffs 393.6 3,824 237.2 4,657 3
Nevada Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise 475.7 10,906 426.8 13,417 3
New Hampshire Manchester-Nashua 82.3 349 61.8 858 1
New Jersey Trenton-Princeton 178.5 689 159.9 14,818 4
New Mexico Albuquerque 710.6 6,525 475.5 10,061 4
New York Buffalo-Cheektowaga 220.1 2,558 115.5 22,913 13
North Carolina Greensboro-High Point 268.6 2,092 213.1 22,487 15
North Dakota Fargo 315.7 796 223.9 1,735 3
Ohio Columbus 368.3 7,922 236.2 27,824 11
Oklahoma Tulsa 522.6 5,351 359.3 14,325 4
Oregon Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro 680.2 17,084 471.2 20,006 8
Pennsylvania Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington 247.5 15,414 139.2 18,044 18
Rhode Island Providence-Warwick 135.1 2,264 156.3 1,712 1
South Carolina Florence 398.0 793 312.3 16,209 8
South Dakota Sioux Falls 428.1 1,207 263.9 2,363 2
Tennessee Memphis 512.3 6,845 297.1 20,722 10
Texas Odessa 483.0 778 320.0 94,500 25
Utah Salt Lake City 468.9 5,922 255.8 8,538 5
Vermont Burlington-South Burlington 131.1 297 96.2 621 1
Virginia Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News 217.9 3,930 142.6 12,320 9
Washington Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue 582.5 23,366 461.9 35,746 11
West Virginia Charleston 234.1 597 128.8 2,297 7
Wisconsin Milwaukee-Waukesha 597.8 9,365 236.7 13,957 12
Wyoming Cheyenne 407.5 411 161.9 937 2

 

- Advertisement -


This article First gave the impression in the center square

Previous article
This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Oklahoma | Oklahoma
Next article
This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Texas | Texas

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks