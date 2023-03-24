This Is the City With the Most Car Theft in Colorado | Colorado

Motor car robbery is a rising drawback in the United States. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, an anti-crime and insurance coverage fraud nonprofit group, 932,329 automobiles had been reported stolen to regulation enforcement in 2021 – up 6% from the earlier yr and up 17% from 2019.

The pattern is most likely because of a number of elements. First, all through the COVID-19 pandemic, automobiles had been much more likely to be left sitting unattended and unused for longer than same old. Additionally, more moderen automobiles that use keyless access and push-button ignitions may also be extra prone to robbery, as criminals can use a device to magnify a key fob’s sign. This can permit thieves to unencumber and get started a car with no need the key fob on their particular person. (Here is a take a look at the least reliable cars in America.)

- Advertisement -

While motorists national now face a better chance of car robbery than they’ve in a few years, in some portions of the nation, automobile house owners are some distance much more likely to be sufferers of vehicle robbery than in others.

Of the seven metropolitan spaces in Colorado with to be had knowledge, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood ranks as having the absolute best motor car robbery fee. A complete of 28,683 automobiles, vans, and SUVs had been reported stolen in the metro house in 2021, or about 964.9 for each 100,000 folks.

For comparability, the statewide car robbery fee was once 661.2 consistent with 100,000 folks the similar yr, the absolute best fee amongst states.

- Advertisement -

All knowledge in this tale is from National Insurance Crime Bureau’s 2021 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft Report.