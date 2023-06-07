Wednesday, June 7, 2023
This Is the City in Texas With the Most People on Food Stamps | Texas

The Biden Administration and House Republicans recently reached a bi-partisan deal to raise the debt ceiling. To reach the compromise, and keep the United States from a catastrophic debt default, the White House agreed to a series of spending cuts to social safety net programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps. (Here is a look at the American presidents who added the most to the national debt.)

SNAP is a federal program designed to help needy families and households afford food. The debt ceiling deal includes considerable changes to SNAP eligibility, expanding work requirements for older Americans, while also expanding access for veterans and homeless populations.

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 15.8 million American households — or 12.4% of all households — received SNAP benefits in 2021. And exactly how many Americans would be directly impacted by the latest eligibility changes remains to be seen.

Of the 23 metro areas with available data in Texas, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission has the highest SNAP recipiency rate. According to the ACS, 30.9% of all area households received SNAP benefits in 2021. Meanwhile, the SNAP recipiency rate across the state as a whole stands at 12.2%.

Of all 366 metro areas nationwide with available data, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission ranks as having the highest SNAP recipiency rate.

State Metro area with highest SNAP recipiency rate Metro area SNAP recipiency rate (%) State SNAP recipiency rate (%) Metro area(s) considered in state
Alabama Mobile 19.5 14.1 12
Alaska Anchorage 8.7 10.4 1
Arizona Yuma 22.3 11.2 7
Arkansas Fort Smith 15.1 10.9 6
California El Centro 25.9 12.0 26
Colorado Pueblo 19.4 8.4 7
Connecticut New Haven-Milford 14.4 11.7 4
Delaware Dover 12.9 10.5 1
Florida Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach 18.6 14.1 21
Georgia Columbus 22.0 12.4 14
Hawaii Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina 11.4 12.6 2
Idaho Pocatello 16.2 8.4 6
Illinois Decatur 20.4 14.1 10
Indiana Kokomo 13.8 9.4 11
Iowa Davenport-Moline-Rock Island 15.8 9.8 7
Kansas Wichita 10.0 7.3 2
Kentucky Bowling Green 15.5 14.2 5
Louisiana Lake Charles 22.9 19.0 9
Maine Lewiston-Auburn 13.5 11.5 3
Maryland Cumberland 18.0 12.6 5
Massachusetts Springfield 20.1 14.6 5
Michigan Saginaw 19.6 13.4 14
Minnesota Duluth 9.4 7.9 5
Mississippi Hattiesburg 12.7 13.5 3
Missouri St. Joseph 12.3 10.2 8
Montana Great Falls 11.5 8.6 3
Nebraska Omaha-Council Bluffs 9.2 8.5 3
Nevada Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise 14.3 13.6 2
New Hampshire Manchester-Nashua 5.9 6.0 1
New Jersey Vineland-Bridgeton 15.9 9.1 3
New Mexico Farmington 28.4 20.7 4
New York Buffalo-Cheektowaga 16.4 15.0 12
North Carolina Goldsboro 25.5 13.9 15
North Dakota Fargo 6.6 6.2 2
Ohio Lima 20.1 13.0 11
Oklahoma Lawton 13.4 13.8 3
Oregon Grants Pass 24.7 15.9 8
Pennsylvania Erie 19.6 14.1 18
Rhode Island Providence-Warwick 16.4 14.9 1
South Carolina Florence 20.9 11.1 8
South Dakota Rapid City 7.8 8.0 2
Tennessee Kingsport-Bristol 15.3 11.9 10
Texas McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 30.9 12.2 23
Utah Ogden-Clearfield 6.3 5.6 4
Vermont Burlington-South Burlington 9.9 10.9 1
Virginia Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News 10.6 8.8 9
Washington Yakima 23.9 12.3 10
West Virginia Beckley 22.1 18.3 7
Wisconsin Milwaukee-Waukesha 15.6 11.8 12
Wyoming N/A N/A 5.5 0

 

This article First appeared in the center square

