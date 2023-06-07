The Biden Administration and House Republicans lately reached a bi-partisan deal to lift the debt ceiling. To succeed in the compromise, and stay the United States from a catastrophic debt default, the White House agreed to a sequence of spending cuts to social protection web systems, together with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or meals stamps. (Here is a have a look at the American presidents who added the most to the national debt.)

SNAP is a federal program designed to assist needy households and families have enough money meals. The debt ceiling deal comprises substantial adjustments to SNAP eligibility, increasing paintings necessities for older Americans, whilst additionally increasing get entry to for veterans and homeless populations.

- Advertisement -

According to the newest to be had information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, greater than 15.8 million American families — or 12.4% of all families — gained SNAP advantages in 2021. And precisely what number of Americans can be without delay impacted via the newest eligibility adjustments continues to be observed.

Of the 14 metro spaces with to be had information in Georgia, Columbus has the best possible SNAP recipiency price. According to the ACS, 22.0% of all house families gained SNAP advantages in 2021. Meanwhile, the SNAP recipiency price throughout the state as a complete stands at 12.4%.

Of all 366 metro spaces national with to be had information, Columbus ranks as having the seventeenth best possible SNAP recipiency price.

- Advertisement -