This Is the City in Georgia With the Most People on Food Stamps | Georgia


The Biden Administration and House Republicans lately reached a bi-partisan deal to lift the debt ceiling. To succeed in the compromise, and stay the United States from a catastrophic debt default, the White House agreed to a sequence of spending cuts to social protection web systems, together with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or meals stamps. (Here is a have a look at the American presidents who added the most to the national debt.)

SNAP is a federal program designed to assist needy households and families have enough money meals. The debt ceiling deal comprises substantial adjustments to SNAP eligibility, increasing paintings necessities for older Americans, whilst additionally increasing get entry to for veterans and homeless populations.

According to the newest to be had information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, greater than 15.8 million American families — or 12.4% of all families — gained SNAP advantages in 2021. And precisely what number of Americans can be without delay impacted via the newest eligibility adjustments continues to be observed.

Of the 14 metro spaces with to be had information in Georgia, Columbus has the best possible SNAP recipiency price. According to the ACS, 22.0% of all house families gained SNAP advantages in 2021. Meanwhile, the SNAP recipiency price throughout the state as a complete stands at 12.4%.

Of all 366 metro spaces national with to be had information, Columbus ranks as having the seventeenth best possible SNAP recipiency price.

State Metro house with best possible SNAP recipiency price Metro house SNAP recipiency price (%) State SNAP recipiency price (%) Metro house(s) regarded as in state
Alabama Mobile 19.5 14.1 12
Alaska Anchorage 8.7 10.4 1
Arizona Yuma 22.3 11.2 7
Arkansas Fort Smith 15.1 10.9 6
California El Centro 25.9 12.0 26
Colorado Pueblo 19.4 8.4 7
Connecticut New Haven-Milford 14.4 11.7 4
Delaware Dover 12.9 10.5 1
Florida Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach 18.6 14.1 21
Georgia Columbus 22.0 12.4 14
Hawaii Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina 11.4 12.6 2
Idaho Pocatello 16.2 8.4 6
Illinois Decatur 20.4 14.1 10
Indiana Kokomo 13.8 9.4 11
Iowa Davenport-Moline-Rock Island 15.8 9.8 7
Kansas Wichita 10.0 7.3 2
Kentucky Bowling Green 15.5 14.2 5
Louisiana Lake Charles 22.9 19.0 9
Maine Lewiston-Auburn 13.5 11.5 3
Maryland Cumberland 18.0 12.6 5
Massachusetts Springfield 20.1 14.6 5
Michigan Saginaw 19.6 13.4 14
Minnesota Duluth 9.4 7.9 5
Mississippi Hattiesburg 12.7 13.5 3
Missouri St. Joseph 12.3 10.2 8
Montana Great Falls 11.5 8.6 3
Nebraska Omaha-Council Bluffs 9.2 8.5 3
Nevada Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise 14.3 13.6 2
New Hampshire Manchester-Nashua 5.9 6.0 1
New Jersey Vineland-Bridgeton 15.9 9.1 3
New Mexico Farmington 28.4 20.7 4
New York Buffalo-Cheektowaga 16.4 15.0 12
North Carolina Goldsboro 25.5 13.9 15
North Dakota Fargo 6.6 6.2 2
Ohio Lima 20.1 13.0 11
Oklahoma Lawton 13.4 13.8 3
Oregon Grants Pass 24.7 15.9 8
Pennsylvania Erie 19.6 14.1 18
Rhode Island Providence-Warwick 16.4 14.9 1
South Carolina Florence 20.9 11.1 8
South Dakota Rapid City 7.8 8.0 2
Tennessee Kingsport-Bristol 15.3 11.9 10
Texas McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 30.9 12.2 23
Utah Ogden-Clearfield 6.3 5.6 4
Vermont Burlington-South Burlington 9.9 10.9 1
Virginia Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News 10.6 8.8 9
Washington Yakima 23.9 12.3 10
West Virginia Beckley 22.1 18.3 7
Wisconsin Milwaukee-Waukesha 15.6 11.8 12
Wyoming N/A N/A 5.5 0

 

This article First seemed in the center square

