This Is the City in Colorado With the Most People on Food Stamps | Colorado

The Biden Administration and House Republicans lately reached a bi-partisan deal to lift the debt ceiling. To achieve the compromise, and stay the United States from a catastrophic debt default, the White House agreed to a chain of spending cuts to social protection internet methods, together with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or meals stamps. (Here is a take a look at the American presidents who added the most to the national debt.)

SNAP is a federal program designed to lend a hand needy households and families have enough money meals. The debt ceiling deal contains really extensive adjustments to SNAP eligibility, increasing paintings necessities for older Americans, whilst additionally increasing get entry to for veterans and homeless populations.

According to the newest to be had information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, greater than 15.8 million American families — or 12.4% of all families — won SNAP advantages in 2021. And precisely what number of Americans could be immediately impacted via the newest eligibility adjustments is still noticed.

Of the seven metro spaces with to be had information in Colorado, Pueblo has the easiest SNAP recipiency price. According to the ACS, 19.4% of all space families won SNAP advantages in 2021. Meanwhile, the SNAP recipiency price throughout the state as an entire stands at 8.4%.

Of all 366 metro spaces national with to be had information, Pueblo ranks as having the forty first easiest SNAP recipiency price.

