Saturday, April 15, 2023
type here...
Georgia

This Is How Many World War II Veterans Live in Georgia | Georgia

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
This Is How Many World War II Veterans Live in Georgia | Georgia


With over 50 international locations concerned, and preventing that spanned 3 continents, World War II was once essentially the most devastating and consequential warfare in human historical past. When the United States was once drawn into the warfare in December 1941, two years after it all started in Europe, the rustic put each useful resource it would spare into the hassle. The American contribution to the victory over the Axis powers was once no longer most effective in its commercial scale guns and subject material manufacturing, but additionally in manpower.

Dubbed the good arsenal of democracy, the U.S. manufactured greater than 96,000 bombers, 86,000 tanks, 2.4 million vehicles, 6.5 million rifles, and billions of greenbacks’ price of provides in the Second World War. The U.S. additionally mobilized extra troops all over the warfare than another Allied energy rather then the Soviet Union. In the overall 12 months of the warfare, the collection of active-duty American army workforce totaled 12.2 million, up from not up to 500,000 in 1940.

- Advertisement -

Of the 16.3 million Americans who’re estimated to have served in WWII, greater than 400,000 had been killed in motion. Today, most effective 167,284 American veterans who returned house are nonetheless alive.

According to The National WWII Museum, there are nonetheless 3,299 World War II veterans residing in Georgia, the nineteenth maximum of all states. WWII veterans contain 0.6% of the state’s overall veteran inhabitants of 595,743. Nationwide, WWII vets account for 1.0% of the entire veteran inhabitants.

Nearly 80 years have handed because the warfare’s finish, and these days, a median of 180 veterans of the warfare die every day in the United States. Over the following 12 months, the collection of WWII veterans is predicted to fall through more or less part, and through 2034, a bit of greater than 1,000 are prone to nonetheless be alive, in step with projections from The National WWII Museum.

- Advertisement -

Data at the collection of World War II veterans residing in every state is from The National WWII Museum and is present as of 2022. Data at the overall collection of veterans in every state is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

 

Rank State Living WWII veterans, 2022 All veterans, 2021 Share of veterans who served in WWII (%)
1 California 15,946 1,342,337 1.2
2 Florida 14,823 1,356,882 1.1
3 Pennsylvania 9,675 641,525 1.5
4 New York 9,635 614,289 1.6
5 Texas 8,200 1,408,464 0.6
6 Ohio 6,919 621,890 1.1
7 Illinois 6,114 496,352 1.2
8 Michigan 5,989 474,645 1.3
9 North Carolina 5,061 615,452 0.8
10 Massachusetts 5,006 238,039 2.1
11 New Jersey 4,712 283,485 1.7
12 Indiana 4,583 335,248 1.4
13 Washington 4,176 490,717 0.9
14 Arizona 3,986 454,375 0.9
15 Virginia 3,914 641,144 0.6
16 Minnesota 3,845 265,920 1.4
17 Wisconsin 3,700 303,641 1.2
18 Missouri 3,406 355,424 1.0
19 Georgia 3,299 595,743 0.6
20 Maryland 2,876 332,591 0.9
21 Connecticut 2,810 140,684 2.0
22 Oregon 2,769 259,207 1.1
23 Colorado 2,699 348,485 0.8
24 Kentucky 2,478 237,597 1.0
25 Tennessee 2,372 394,604 0.6
26 Oklahoma 2,301 240,146 1.0
27 South Carolina 2,142 353,056 0.6
28 Nevada 1,791 193,340 0.9
29 Iowa 1,767 162,358 1.1
30 Louisiana 1,600 221,316 0.7
31 Kansas 1,596 147,721 1.1
32 Alabama 1,576 315,142 0.5
33 Mississippi 1,259 155,272 0.8
34 Utah 1,230 114,803 1.1
35 Maine 1,181 98,703 1.2
36 Arkansas 1,144 177,176 0.6
37 New Mexico 1,131 128,924 0.9
38 Nebraska 1,086 109,225 1.0
39 Rhode Island 1,033 49,206 2.1
40 West Virginia 1,021 107,271 1.0
41 New Hampshire 1,004 87,604 1.1
42 Idaho 788 122,331 0.6
43 Montana 758 80,953 0.9
44 Hawaii 672 87,357 0.8
45 Delaware 648 55,516 1.2
46 South Dakota 463 54,403 0.9
47 North Dakota 307 40,250 0.8
48 Wyoming 136 40,910 0.3
49 Vermont 133 31,971 0.4
50 Alaska 99 58,431 0.2

 

- Advertisement -


This article First seemed in the center square

Previous article
This Is How Many World War II Veterans Live in Oklahoma | Oklahoma

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks