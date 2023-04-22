Third person dies after mass shooting at Orlando park, police say

- Advertisement -

Three people have died, and several others were left injured following a mass shooting on Easter Sunday night near a community park in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

In an updated news release on Monday, Orlando police said three people had died – a teenager and two adults – and that two other adults were being treated at a hospital following the deadly incident near Poppy Park in the Carver Shores neighborhood. One of those adults was listed in critical condition, while the other’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

An Orange County Commissioner previously told news outlets that an 18-month-old had been shot; however, Orlando police said Monday that those reports were not true.





The three who died were identified as Jamal Watson, 38, Tristan Morgan, 16, and Patriza Deterville, 33.





Deterville and one of the victims injured in the shooting were visiting their grandmother who lives in a house across the street from the park.

“They’re innocent bystanders,” said the grandmother who did not want to be named. “One got shot in the head and one in the liver.”

She said her grandchildren were there for Easter Sunday and sitting outside of her home when someone started shooting at a car on the street. She said her grandchildren were caught in the crossfire, and now, as she mourns the loss of one grandchild, another remains in critical condition, fighting for her life in the hospital.

“They love me, so they want to come be with their grandmother – not knowing it was going to be one of the last times they see me,” she said. “I don’t understand it… if you got beef with other people, you don’t have to kill them.”

Investigators have not yet shared details regarding a possible suspect or the circumstances that may have led to the shooting. However, they said, “all individuals are accounted for, and we are not looking for anyone else.”

A spokesperson told FOX 35 News in an email that no one has been arrested and that police are not looking for any suspects.

At the park, police confirmed there was an event happening nearby at the time of the shooting. Remnants of what appears to have been an Easter event – plastic eggs, playing cards, candy wrappers – remained Monday morning alongside yellow police tape.

Orlando police said it intends to hold a detailed news briefing later in the week.