Third arrest made in vehicle theft ring involving reprogrammed keys, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 3rd arrest has been made in a criminal offense ring involving a gaggle of suspects accused of stealing just about one dozen automobiles via reprogramming automotive keys.

Miguel Gonzalez, 20, used to be arrested Wednesday afternoon on fees of attractive in arranged criminality and theft $30,000<$150,000, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gonzalez used to be concerned in the theft of “approximately 10 vehicles,” in conjunction with 18-year-old Erik Lozano-Velasco and 17-year-old Alex Lopez.

According to the affidavit, Lozano-Velasco and Lopez each informed police that Gonzalez bought a tool on-line that reprograms vehicle keys. Gonzalez later informed police it used to be Lozano-Velasco who had a “diagnostic programmer.”

The team would use the software to thieve vehicles and promote them intact or for portions, the affidavit mentioned. Lozano-Velasco informed police the gang has made round $20,,000 and that Gonzalez would resolve how a lot every individual would obtain, relying on their function in the thefts.

Lopez additional showed that Gonzalez paid him $800 for serving to in a couple of vehicle thefts, police mentioned.

During an preliminary interview with police, Gonzalez denied understanding Lozano-Velasco and Lopez however later admitted to understanding Lozano-Velasco for roughly six weeks.

Mugshots for Erik Lozano-Velasco (left), and Alex Lopez (proper) (Bexar County Jail)

Police had been ready to view direct messages between the gang on Instagram, together with messages the place Gonzalez despatched hyperlinks to Lozano-Velasco to buy clean Dodge keys.

Both Lozano-Velasco and Lopez in the past informed police that they, Gonzalez and every other unknown suspect participated in the theft of a 2016 pink Dodge Charger that used to be taken from a sufferer’s driveway on Feb. 10.

According to a separate arrest warrant affidavit, Lozano-Velasco used to be observed side road racing in the stolen 2016 pink Dodge Charger on Feb. 26 in downtown San Antonio. Police tried to start up a visitors prevent however “lost visual of the vehicle due to its high-performance engine,” the affidavit mentioned.

A San Antonio Police Department helicopter used to be dispatched and positioned the stolen charger because it fled towards Guadalupe County, however the chopper needed to flip round because of deficient climate stipulations. It used to be later made up our minds Lozano-Velasco used to be additionally the use of a web page that tracks Texas Department of Public Safety and SAPD plane information to evade the chopper.

The affidavit states that the Charger used to be provided with emergency police lighting, in spite of now not being an emergency vehicle.

Inside the Charger, police discovered 4 Dodge key fobs and reside ammunition.

Lozano-Velasco and Lopez had been arrested Monday.

Gonzalez is being held on the Bexar County prison with bonds totaling $40,000.