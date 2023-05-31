Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth | June 2, June 3, June 4, 2023







North Texas is where to be this weekend with a plethora of concert events, fairs and sports activities occasions along side some scrumptious foodie scenes.

The Rangers are set to play a house recreation collection in opposition to the Seattle Mariners beginning Friday, June 2d. The recreation is scheduled to be hung on Lou Gehrig Day, which will probably be adopted by way of a pre-game Happy Hour hosted by way of Karbach Brewing Sky Porch that includes $4 beers. The first 15,000 fanatics will even obtain a Rangers Pennant. Get your tickets online here.

The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center will host the eSports and gaming conference between Friday, June 2d and Sunday, June 4th. The competition will characteristic skilled esports tournaments, novice and highschool gaming tournaments, world-famous bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) LAN birthday celebration, cosplay, artwork, actions, expo, screenings, and extra.

Part two of Dallas Pride weekend festivities is occurring this weekend.

The Alan Ross Texas Free Parade will get started at 2 p.m., circling the Cotton Bowl via Fair Park.

Over 150 entries are set to characteristic in this 12 months’s parade. Be in a position for floats, bands, costumes, and extra. Keep a watch out for WFAA using alongside the parade direction with Black Tie Dinner.