The state of Texas has noticed an important building up in inhabitants, rising by means of 470,708 in 2022, consistent with Census.gov. However, many non-residents have misconceptions about Texas, imagining pictures of horses, weapons, cowboys, and belt buckles. A YouTube video titled “Moving to Texas” by means of Dana Pollard makes an attempt to transparent up some not unusual misconceptions about the Lone Star state, together with the perception that all Texans lift weapons. While many Texans do personal weapons, the theory that all citizens possess firearms is a fallacy. An estimated 22.3 million weapons have been in Texas in 2018, and 36% of Texas adults lived in families with weapons as of 2016. Similarly, no longer all Texans put on cowboy hats and boots, even though it’s socially applicable in the event that they do.

The whole thingLubbock.com took to social media to discover extra misconceptions about Texas, finding that some out-of-state citizens imagine that Texans experience horses all over and don’t personal vehicles. Native Texans briefly dispelled this fallacy, however many Texans do know the way to experience horses, as demonstrated in 2016 when two folks rode horses thru a Starbucks drive-thru in Lubbock. Additionally, some non-Texans be expecting to stumble upon tumbleweeds and cacti immediately out of a spaghetti Western.

Another false impression is that Texans hate Californians. Pollard and The whole thingLubbock.com dispel this fable, announcing that Texans don’t hate Californians; slightly, they don’t want Texas to turn into like California. In addition, some other people affiliate a Texas accessory with a robust nation accessory or twang, which isn’t at all times the case. While Texas is understood for its blustery winds, it’s not at all times probably the most issues that other people from different states know about.

Despite the stereotypes related to Texas, the state is rising all of a sudden, and other people from all over the place are finding what a singular and various position it’s. Country singer Josh Abbott encapsulates the Texas spirit in his music “My Texas,” which references Big Bend, Lubbock winds, and the heat of Texan hospitality.