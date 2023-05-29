Thieves in Florida tried to camouflage a stolen hot pink semi by painting it red, deputies say

article

According to deputies, two individuals were caught spray-painting a stolen pink semi-truck outside a Days Inn motel in Flagler County, resulting in their arrest.

On Tuesday, authorities received a call from a person who saw two individuals spraying a Peterbilt semi-tractor in the parking lot’s back corner at 120 Garden St N.

Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

The male and female suspects reportedly ran towards the wood line running southbound on I-95 as deputies arrived at the site. Dayanly Cutino-Gonzalez, the woman, was apprehended soon after, but it took authorities two hours to locate Reinier Lazaro-Perez, the man, who was hiding in the wood line.

Cutino-Gonzalez was charged with resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and felony criminal mischief, while Lazaro-Perez was charged with resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony criminal mischief, possession of a removed vehicle identification number, and possession of fentanyl.

The semi-truck had been stolen several hours earlier from Columbia County, Florida, and is valued at $280,000, according to authorities. The suspects were caught spray-painting the truck a different color to conceal its identity.