Monday, June 5, 2023
type here...
California

Thief steals over $10K in rare Pokémon cards in California

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Thief steals over $10K in rare Pokémon cards in California


A buying and selling card retailer in Hemet is looking for the general public’s assist in discovering a thief who stole greater than $10,000 price of rare and high-value Pokémon cards on May 25 at Pozjoker Games on East Florida Avenue.

Previous article
Victim trapped in mobile home fire rescued by Polk County Firefighters
Next article
Doors close for final time on Amsterdam museum’s blockbuster Vermeer exhibition

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks