HOUSTON – Some Houston roads may just see excessive water due to heavy rain. See beneath for boulevard stipulations.

Here is a listing of high-water places being reported within the Houston house by way of Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

  • FM 529/290 each instructions


  • 21000 Roberts Cemetery Road, north of 2920


  • 24600 Mesquite River Trail at Old Windmill Trail (Hockley)

  • 19600 Juergen


  • 249/ Killough Street


  • 20300 Huffsmith Kohrville Road

The Harris County Flood Control District stated flooding might be conceivable within the spaces indexed beneath: