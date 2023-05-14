HOUSTON – Some Houston roads may just see excessive water due to heavy rain. See beneath for boulevard stipulations.
Here is a listing of high-water places being reported within the Houston house by way of Harris County Sheriff’s Office:
-
FM 529/290 each instructions
-
21000 Roberts Cemetery Road, north of 2920
-
24600 Mesquite River Trail at Old Windmill Trail (Hockley)
-
19600 Juergen
-
249/ Killough Street
-
20300 Huffsmith Kohrville Road
The Harris County Flood Control District stated flooding might be conceivable within the spaces indexed beneath: