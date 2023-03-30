These Florida neighborhoods were just named the best places to live in the U.S.

Four neighborhoods in Florida were named amongst the best places to live in the United States in a brand new learn about.

Niche, a platform that connects oldsters and scholars with faculties and schools, analyzes towns and communities round the United States the use of federal and native executive knowledge. It then compares its findings to resident rankings.

And what the research for 2023 confirmed is that two communities in Tampa and two in Orlando were amongst the top 25 neighborhoods in the country. No Miami-Dade or different South Florida towns were discussed.

The learn about, which examines metrics in the spaces of public faculties, housing, crime and protection, nightlife, range and whether or not the neighborhoods are family-friendly, highlighted the waterfront community of Hyde Park-Spanishtown Creek close to downtown Tampa (No. 4) and within reach Harbour Island (11).

The median house worth in Hyde Park is $469,284, and the median hire is $1,673, whilst the median house worth in Harbour Island is $498,990 and moderate hire is $2,348.

In Orlando, Niche praised the extra reasonably priced North Quarter group (8), the place the median house worth is $171,100 and median hire is $1,423 and Audubon Park (20), which has an average house worth of $342,693 and an average hire of $1,644.

The best community in the nation, Niche reviews, is the Philadelphia suburb of Chesterbrook.

Niche additionally broke down the top 25 cities to live in, calling Cambridge, Massachusetts, the best town in the nation. No Florida towns made the listing.

The learn about additionally indexed the best places to live in South Florida, and Pinecrest was named the best neighborhood in Miami, up from No. 2 ultimate 12 months. Brickell, 2022’s best neighborhood, dropped to No. 4, after Coral Gables (2) and Coconut Grove (3).

Pinecrest scored extremely in the spaces of public faculties, range, being just right for households and nightlife (sure, we’re slightly confused through that one as neatly). It earned just right rankings relating to crime and protection and best faltered in the space of housing. Niche reviews the median price of a house in Pinecrest is $937,600. This isn’t precisely simple reasonably priced residing.

The remainder of the best 10 towns in the Miami space come with a couple of Broward neighborhoods: Palmetto Bay (5); Highland Beach (6); Weston (7); Parkland (8); Rio Vista in Fort Lauderdale (9); and Key Biscayne (10).

